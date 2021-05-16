The 5 Most Life-Changing Coffee Hacks on Social Media

Is there anything better than a cup of freshly brewed coffee in the morning? We certainly can't think of a single thing. To help you make that perfect cup, we rounded up the five best coffee hacks we've found on social media. Along the way, we learned a lot we didn't know about making the popular drink.

1. French Press Milk Foam

Did you know that you can use your French press to create milk foam? So once you're done making your morning coffee, Instagram's @kape.felipe recommends topping it off with a dollop of barista-worthy foam. To find out how to do so, click here.

2. Coffee Ice Cubes

Thanks to @drinkcoopcoffee on Instagram, we now know how to prevent our iced coffee from becoming watered down. Simply freeze your coffee in an ice tray and then use the resulting cubes to keep your drink cool. When they melt down, you'll just be adding more coffee to your coffee. Genius!

3. Add a Well

To make sure your grounds are evenly saturated when using the pour-over method, create a small well in the middle of your grounds. This will help during the bloom phase — when carbon dioxide is released and bubbles appear — according to @jimseven.

4. Homemade Simple Syrup

Using equal parts of sugar and water, @suhenna_creations on TikTok proves that making your own simple syrup is a breeze. Simply boil the two ingredients over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is clear. Then, add it to a container and you've got your very own simple syrup. This also makes for a great gift idea.

5. Neutralize Bitterness With Salt