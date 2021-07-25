Easy Ways to Make Any Pretty Pillow Outdoor-Ready

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
Changing outdoor pillows on a seasonal basis is a wonderful way to add color and texture to a backyard or patio seating area. However, outdoor pillows are often scratchy and not as on trend as we'd like. Luckily, making indoor pillows waterproof — so you can use them outdoors — is such an easy upgrade! But, you must follow a few simple steps to make them waterproof.
Note that covered patios and porches are best for this kind of project as they get less direct UV rays. But you can expose pillows to the sun if you treat them with a UV protective spray. (You may still get fading on a darker colored pillows.)
Below are a few different sprays that can protect fabric, so it can be used outdoors.
Things You'll Need
How to Make Indoor Pillows Outdoor-Safe
Step 1: Prep the Fabric
Wash the pillow cover. (You will not need to wash if your pillow is brand new.) The fabric should be dry as well.
Step 2: Spray the Fabric With Protectant
Set up in a well ventilated space to spray the pillow. We used a large plastic sheet to protect the ground from the spray. Refer to the directions on the bottle of spray in regards to how many applications to do. Do not over saturate.
Tip
Most of these sprays recommend to spray the fabric annually.
What Is the Best Filling for Outdoor Pillows?
If you will be using the pillows outside in the elements (dew, rain, direct sun), we recommend using waterproof inserts. You can buy outdoor pillow fillers in different sizes online. These inserts will keep away mold and mildew.
What Fabric to Use for Sewing an Outdoor Pillow?
Head to your local fabric store and look for the weatherproof fabric section. Most stores even carry the sunbrella brand of outdoor fabric. You can make a simple pillow cover using the outdoor fabric.
