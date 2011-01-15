How to Sanitize Black Mold From Pillows

Image Credit: KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock/GettyImages

If you see black spots on your pillow, it is likely mold. In this case, it is crucial to clean and sanitize your pillow and other bedding immediately. Toxic mold can lead to respiratory issues and other allergy-related health problems, plus it is also just unsightly. Learn how to properly clean and sanitize your pillows as well as how to prevent black mold from coming back so you can enjoy a healthy, pristine sleep space.

How to Clean and Sanitize Moldy Pillows

If you are dealing with fungus on your pillow, begin by spraying the pillow with a prewash stain removing spray, taking care to saturate the moldy or mildewy areas. Allow the spray to sit for at least 15 minutes. Then it's cleanup time.

First, determine whether your pillow is machine washable or not (check the label carefully). You can put down, cotton, and fiber-filled pillows in the washing machine, but you should wash solid, gel, and memory-foam pillows by hand. If you're washing your pillow in the machine, add a cup of vinegar and 1/2 cup of baking soda and wash it using a cool, gentle cycle. Let the pillow air-dry in direct sunlight for several hours, as this will naturally bleach the fabric.

On the other hand, if your pillow is not machine washable, then hand wash it using a gentle detergent. Use the hottest water possible. If stains and/or moldy areas persist, you can use a soft-bristled brush or old toothbrush to scrub it away. Another trick is to sprinkle about a tablespoon of salt on half of a lemon and use this to scrub out stains.

How to Prevent Black Mold on Your Pillow

Aside from knowing how to get rid of mold and mildew on your pillows, it is important to prevent it from coming back. The best mold prevention method is to wash your pillow regularly. This will help to get rid of bacteria and mold spores and will also get rid of oils, sweat, and dust. Just make sure to read the label before putting your pillow in the dryer. You can dry most pillows on a low-heat setting but not all of them.

In addition, if you like taking showers or baths before bed, always make sure your hair is completely dry before you go to sleep. Never store your pillows in a damp environment. Don't forget to open your windows regularly to let in fresh air and sunlight. Increasing ventilation will help prevent mold from occurring.