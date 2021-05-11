12 Pieces of Small Office Furniture You Need

Your home office is your productivity haven. You show up each day, sit at your writing desk, drink a mountain of coffee, and elevate your career. It only makes sense that you put inspiring furniture in it to keep the space cozy, functional, and fun. Of course, not everyone has a dedicated room for their home office — sometimes it's crammed in the corner of a living room, guest room, or even kitchen. To help make most of whatever space you work in, we rounded up 12 pieces of space-saving small office furniture to help keep the work vibes flowing all day.

This loveseat has some regal energy coming from it. If your home office is a bit more traditional, this cozy seat is great for midday breaks and impromptu meetings. Bring over your adjustable desk and work from the comfort of this new piece of furniture.

This bookcase has a funky design but neutral colors, meaning it can spruce up even those hard-to-fit places. One design idea for this bookcase is to put it next to your corner desk to house your office supplies, chargers, favorite bestsellers, and more. This way, the hard angles of the desk can contrast with the soft edges of this elegant bookcase.

A small space can never have too many storage solutions. This natural-looking bookcase is the fun and functional piece you've been looking for. With a slim frame, sturdy shelves, and neutral color, this is a great go-to piece for an office that's missing that little something extra.

If you're looking for a conversation piece that also doubles as extra seating or side tables, look no further. This floral velvet stool will add a pop of color and a slice of comfort to even the most neutral office. Throw in some boho wall art for an extra fun office space.

This shelving unit will take your office furniture to a whole new level. The sleek chocolate brown screams modern sophistication, elevating your entire office aesthetic. You can also put some plants on it, bringing more life to your entire space.

Does your home office feel a little bit cold and corporate? This loveseat is going to add a much-needed dose of warmth to your workspace, especially if you are primarily using a standing desk and don't want a clunky chair. Put some cushions on it, add a throw, or pair it with a shaggy rug. Comfy pieces like these will make your workspace feel extra homey.

Your small space needs something that will make it look larger since some home office furniture may make you feel trapped. This slim bookcase is a master of storage, as it can house everything from books to plants to decor. This way, you can organize your items and walk freely in your compact space.

Who said your best work has to be done on an ergonomic office chair? Add a touch of luxe to your home office with this modern loveseat. Put it next to the file cabinets and make reviewing papers cozy and fun. And when it comes to midday meetings, all surprise guests — from kids to roommates — will love the extra seating.

If the academic look brings you joy, this is going to be your new favorite piece. This bookcase will up your storage game and add a touch of sophistication to your small office. Just imagine some plants, old classics, and a leather office chair. The aesthetic goals will make you want to live in your office.

Looking for a bookcase and a hutch to add to your office? This dual-use piece of office furniture is ideal for your storage needs. Place fun pieces of decor on the shelf and use the covered storage as you would filing cabinets, storing old notes, journals, planners, and more.

This ottoman provides a haven when you're done with your desk chair or you need a perfect place to rest your feet during a long day — but the best part is, it's also a storage unit. Open it up and use it to organize your belongings. This functional piece will help your small space stay organized.