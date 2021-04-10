Does Sriracha Need to be Refrigerated? Here's What You Need to Know

Sriracha chili sauce makes soups, Chinese food, sushi, eggs, pizza, and all sorts of other foods taste even more heavenly. But does Sriracha need to be refrigerated? Restaurants typically leave condiments like soy sauce, ketchup, and Sriracha out on the table, but does that mean you should do the same at home? After all, maybe they can get away with it only because they go through these condiments so darn fast. We talked to a few experts to find out whether you should leave your chili sauce in the fridge or out on the counter.

Does Sriracha need to be refrigerated?

"Sriracha can be stored in the fridge or the pantry," Isabel Maples, a nutritionist and registered dietitian with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, tells Hunker. "The vinegar's acidity, and the pepper's active ingredient, capsicum, keeps Sriracha safe at room temperature. It does get darker in color over time, but refrigeration delays that process."

In fact, Maples explains that Huy Fong Foods, the iconic Sriracha brand, has a "best by" expiration date on its bottle for this reason. "In the pantry, an unopened bottle keeps its quality for up to two years," she says. "Once opened, if stored at room temperature, the manufacturer suggests that Sriracha's flavor is best for up to 6-9 months."

What About Other Foods?

Amy C. Keating, a registered dietitian, nutritionist, and the program leader at Consumer Reports, also points us in the direction of the USDA's FoodKeeper App. It states that if they are shelf-stable, ketchup, cocktail, or chili sauces can be stored at room temperature after opening. However, if placed in the fridge, they will stay fresh for longer. This is a quality, not safety, concern.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, you can feel safe storing your Sriracha at room temperature, but remember that the refrigerator will keep it tasting and looking fresh for longer.

