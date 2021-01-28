10 Brilliant Over-the-Door Storage Ideas for Your Bathroom

Whether you live in a small space or you're just looking to maximize the storage options that you have, over-the-door organizers can be super valuable. Despite what you may think, over-the-door storage doesn't have to be exclusively reserved for towel hooks. In fact, there are plenty of design-friendly, space-saving picks just begging to organize your items.

Advertisement

They can provide extra storage for toilet paper and cleaning supplies, make up for a lack of medicine cabinet space, or even provide extra space for clothing or accessories. And the best part? They're all as chic as they are functional. Shop our selections for in-stock over-the-door bathroom organizers below.

Video of the Day

10 Over-the-Door Bathroom Organizers

If you're looking for a place to store all of your beauty products alongside your hair tools, this is the bathroom storage solution for you. It has both small and large pockets to hold all of your necessities, from bobby pins and scrunchies to hairspray and curling irons, in an organized fashion.

Convenient, convertible, and totally genius, this shelf and laundry-drying rack combo puts every inch of a small bathroom to good use. When you don't have clothes to dry, the rack portion folds up to sit flush against the door. How's that for space-saving?

Advertisement

Why use up half of your door's real estate when you could use the entire thing? This eight-shelf unit is a huge problem solver for small spaces. It's great for organizing every category of bathroom item (and beyond), so prepare to marvel at your clutter-free space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Make your over-the-door storage work for you. This chrome rack from Bed Bath and Beyond offers generous flexible storage options, including three wire shelves and a set of hooks for towels and robes. A clutter-free bathroom awaits.

Advertisement

This over-the-door storage solution is all about keeping your laundry — and everything you need to do it — organized. It features four smaller pockets for detergents, towels, or miscellaneous bathroom products plus a large hamper. Just throw and go.

Advertisement

This metal basket organizer is perfect for storing all of your extra toiletries. With three large shelves, it would also be ideal if you wanted to divvy up each shelf for a different roommate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With five large pockets that are almost the size of drawers, this over-the-door organizer is suitable for any small bathroom. It would be great for holding hair tools, cleaning supplies, or even diapers and other nursery items.

Advertisement

Each shelf in this setup can hold up to 6 pounds, so you can make sure your hair dryer, toiletries, cleaning products, and towels have their own organized space.

Advertisement

Farmhouse and cottagecore fans, this one's for you. Featuring three generously sized white wicker baskets, this organizer provides storage that matches your country-inspired aesthetic.

Advertisement

Clear storage containers, usually made from lucite or acrylic, are a popular choice for many, likely due to their minimalist appearance. The transparent shelves on this bathroom organizer make it easy to see everything at once and proudly display your most aesthetically pleasing products.

Advertisement