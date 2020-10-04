The Best Stove Top Cleaner for Every Type of Range

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Between grease splatters, sauce spills, overshot seasonings, and sautéed veggies jumping overboard, cooking on the stove top can be messy business. And if you forget to clean up after a cooking session, said mess can get even worse, as baked-on food makes it even tougher to clean. The good news is there are a plethora of stove top cleaners that can tackle even your toughest messes with ease. But not all cleaning products are meant for every surface, so how do you know what you need?

Some stove top cleaners are specifically made for glass and ceramic cook tops, while others are designed for gas stoves. If you use the wrong cleaner for your type of stove, then you run the risk of making a bigger mess than you had to begin with.

To help you find the right stove top cleaner for your household, we rounded up the very best options for every type of stove.

Best Spray for Glass and Ceramic: Weiman Glass Cooktop Cleaner, $12.98

This stove top cleaner has thousands of reviews and over 4.5 stars on Amazon. Designed for glass and ceramic stove tops, the cleaner features a streak-free, non-abrasive formula that makes easy work of the toughest messes. It's also non-toxic and safe to use. All you have to do is apply a little to your electric stove, wait a few seconds, and wipe away the mess. This product is ideal for small messes and post-meal cleaning, offering a streak-free shine. But, because of its gentle formula, this product isn't ideal for the more serious, a-few-meals-back burnt-on messes.

Best Cleaning Pad for Glass and Ceramic: Mr. Clean Dawn Magic Eraser, $12.35

The Magic Eraser is a household cleaning staple — for good reason — but when Mr. Clean teamed up with grease-fighting dish soap Dawn, they elevated their sponge to a stove top mess must-have. The Dawn fights grease, oil, and dinner mishaps, while the dura foam of the magic eraser ensures that no sauce spill or overshot seasonings are left behind. The gentleness of this scrubbing pad makes it perfect for glass and ceramic cook tops, leaving behind no streaks or scratches.

Advertisement

Best Cleaning Pad Overall: Glisten Cleaning Pads, $7.60

This product is effective on grease and dirt while being gentle, leaving behind no scratches or residue. It's the perfect multi-surface cleaner that works for both gas and electric stoves. Glisten's Cooktop and Kitchen Cleaning Pads are two sided: One is non-abrasive but able to cut through baked-on food and grease, while the other side is soft, offering a steak-free polish. Amazon reviewers noted that this is a pad they'll trust on their glass stove tops, with the deep-clean side living up to its non-abrasive claim, never leaving behind a scratch, even with more difficult messes. And for gas ranges, the small pad -- more wipe than sponge -- allows you to get into the corners and crevices of the stove top.

Best Spray for Gas Ranges: Weiman Gas Range Cleaner, $8.98

The same brand beloved for its glass and ceramic cleaner also makes a super-effective and equally beloved gas range cleaner (over 2,000 reviews and just under 4.5 stars). The heavy-duty formula penetrates the usual, like grease and baked-on food, while also tackling film, rust, and water spots, allowing you to easily wipe away any mess without leaving behind any residue. And it's safe to use on a variety of surfaces, including drip pans, knobs, glass, enameled grates, and stainless steel, so all your bases will be covered (and clean).

This powerful all-purpose cleaner can take on the messiest cooking surface, all the while being kind to Mother Nature (and your lungs). The eco-friendly formula is non-toxic, non-abrasive, and non-corrosive. Where other cleaning supplies require a window open and a fan running for ventilation, this product's non-toxic ingredients make it safe for everyday use. It's also safe to use on washable surfaces, which means that in addition to using it to clean your stove top, you can use it to tackle sinks, carpet, flooring, and even upholstery.

Advertisement

Sometimes, burnt and baked-on food won't respond to even the best cleaning formulas, which is where this cleaning tool comes in handy. The scraper features an ergonomic handle and 16 carbon-steel blades, which allow you to scrape off the hardest-to-clean areas of your glass stove top without leaving any scratches behind. This isn't an everyday product, but it's perfect for the stains and spills that even the heavy-duty formulas can't seem to make a dent in. And for your safety, the Manufore scraper comes with a protective safety cap and bag, allowing you to keep your handle and razors in one convenient place.

If you want to take a clean stove top to the next, next level, then you'll definitely want this cleaning kit in your arsenal. The kit not only cleans your stove top — helping to remove grease and baked-on food — but it also polishes it, leaving it looking brand new. It comes with non-abrasive cook top pads that help you remove heavily burned foods, in addition to a streak-free cleaning solution and a handy little scraper that can safely remove caked-on grime. And, an essential component of glass cook top cleaning, there's also micro-bead technology that ensures that no scratches are left behind. While not all aspects of this set will be necessary for daily use, frequent use of the cleaner can keep larger messes at bay.

Best DIY Solution

Go back to basics with this simple DIY solution for grease stains and kitchen messes that utilizes products you likely already have around the home. For this do-it-yourself approach, you'll need baking soda, a spray bottle, vinegar, and towels you're willing to get dirty. This method's baking soda paste penetrates the mess for two hours, cutting through grease in a way many store-bought products can't. Baking soda is also a great product for cleaning drip pans.