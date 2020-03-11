Get in Line: The Floyd Bed Is About to Get a Makeover

American-made furniture company Floyd just introduced a new iteration of its platform bed with the launch of a brand new wood color for its classic platform bed frame.

First launched in 2015 as a birchwood platform, the company's sleek and minimal bed frame has undergone continuous improvements since its debut, with the Floyd research and development team consistently reacting to customer requests. From headboards to under bed storage, the bed has been improved upon over and over. Now the company is offering the option for a darker color with the release of the platform bed in walnut. The new model starts at $795 for a twin and $1,595 for a king size with a headboard, a slight price bump from the original birch option starting at $495. It comes in both walnut and black as well as walnut and white (white and black being the color of the hardware).

Floyd spent a great deal of time sourcing the best dark wood material in the market. In the end, it found the perfect American, FSC-certified, and responsibly-sourced walnut. In addition to being beautiful, walnut is also strong and durable, while the FSC certification means that it comes from responsibly-managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits to its community.

Aside from the new wood option, not much else has changed. The platform bed comes delivered flat-packed and can be assembled in 15 minutes (no tools needed). The modular nature of the frame also allows for easier movement should you decide to move it later.

The waitlist for the new walnut platform bed frame opens today, March 11, on Floyd's website.