Where to Buy Kitchen Cabinets

Selecting the right kitchen cabinets will not only set the design tone for the kitchen, but it will also have the biggest effect on your remodeling budget. Choosing cabinets is an important step and is often the first decision a homeowner makes when setting out on a kitchen project.

Even if you are working with a kitchen designer, it pays to educate yourself on what is available in the world of cabinetry. Cabinets generally fall into four categories, listed here from least expensive to most expensive, although there is some overlap among the categories.

​ RTA (ready to assemble). ​ You will see them fully assembled online or on display at a retailer, but what you buy are unassembled boxes that must be put together before installation. Although they are among the least expensive, some companies produce good-quality RTA cabinets in distinctive and sophisticated designs.

​ Stock cabinets ​. These are available in standard sizes with a limited number of options, such as door and drawer styles, finishes and hardware choices. Stock cabinets come already assembled.

​ Semi-custom cabinets. ​ Starting with a standard cabinet box, you can customize the cabinets by selecting from a variety of door and drawer styles, finishes, hardware options, and other accessories.

​Custom cabinets.​ These are built from scratch and can include exotic materials and personalized designs.

Sources for Kitchen Cabinets

Cabinets are available from a variety of sources, including online outlets, home centers and other large retailers, kitchen contractors that are also cabinet dealers, local craftspeople, and second-hand sources.

Online Cabinet Dealers

Even if you eventually get your cabinets from another source, it is a good idea to start your search online. With your tablet device or laptop computer, you will be able to see hundreds of cabinet designs much faster than traipsing from store to store. Many sites also provide education on selecting quality cabinets.

Online sources tout savings of 20 to 40 percent when compared to brick-and-mortar stores. Some online sources are cabinet manufacturers that sell directly to the consumers and contractors—these retailers will offer their own lines. Other online retailers carry a number of cabinet lines. Depending on the source, you will be buying stock units or semi-custom cabinets that you can customize.

If you are remodeling your kitchen on your own, look for an online retailer that offers design help. Not all do.

Before ordering, make sure you get samples so that you can see and feel the product you will be buying. Most online sellers will provide door samples for a small fee.

Many retailers have cabinet displays that let you inspect the units closely. Image Credit: kzenon/iStock/GettyImages

Home Centers and Other Large Retailers

The large home center chains carry a few lines of stock and semi-custom cabinetry. Some also have RTA cabinets. They offer in-store design help, which can help you avoid costly mistakes later. And most also have cabinet displays so that you can see the cabinets and accessories up close. They also offer countertops and appliances to go with the cabinets.

Home centers pride themselves on supplying one-stop shopping. So in addition to buying the cabinets, the store can also arrange for installation by local contractors. That means you don't get the opportunity to vet the contractor who will be working in your home, but the chains generally do a good job of qualifying contractors for licenses, insurance, and the like. It also means a pro will come to your house to take the necessary measurements in order to provide an estimate. The estimate may require a fee that will be refunded should you choose to buy your cabinets from the home center.

Home centers hold a number of cabinet sales and specials throughout the year. And they have the resources to provide store credit cards. The cards are often tied to promotions that offer no-interest payments for 12 or 24 months. And some let you finance both the cabinets and the installation costs. Just be aware that if you do not pay off the entire balance by the end of the promotion period, the interest charges that kick in can be very steep—much more than you would pay with a standard bank credit card.

IKEA is a large retailer that offers many of the services of home centers. IKEA sells its own line of RTA cabinets that offer a contemporary design. They are called out here because there is a niche industry of small manufacturers that sells cabinet doors and drawer fronts for IKEA cabinets. You can buy just the cabinet boxes from IKEA, then order the doors and drawers from another source. The doors and drawers from other sources generally cost more than the doors sold at IKEA, but they provide the chance to upgrade the look of the cabinets.

IKEA and many large retailers sell both online and in-store.

Large retailers offer installation services through local independent contractors. Image Credit: photovs/iStock/GettyImages

Cabinet Dealers

These are local retailers who offer their own cabinets or carry a number of lines. Some have very large showrooms and offer a wider selection of products than you would find at a home center. At these stores, kitchen- and bath-related products are all they sell. Some, but not all, can provide installation or can recommend installers.

These outlets are owned by local people who may be more willing to negotiate than the employees of a home center. And if you see something you like that is out of line with your budget, they may be able to offer an alternative.

Kitchen Contractors

These companies provide a design/ build function. An on-staff designer puts together the plan and an in-house crew installs the cabinets. These companies usually work with a few different semi-custom cabinet manufacturers so that they can provide a variety of price options to clients. They tout a level of personalized customer attention that a big chain can't provide.

Many of their projects are total kitchen remodels, in which case the company acts as a general contractor and subs out the plumbing, electrical, and other work.

Local kitchen contractors have the ability to offer personalized service. Image Credit: Highwaystarz-Photography/iStock/GettyImages

Cabinetmakers

For truly unique cabinets, you can work with a custom cabinetmaker. In the vast majority of cases, this will be the most expensive option. But a master craftsperson can provide you with exquisite cabinetry that mass-produced products cannot equal.

While modern production techniques produce consistent products, one-of-a-kind cabinets can be flawed. Be sure to check the references and previous work before hiring a cabinetmaker to build your kitchen cabinets.

A good cabinetmaker can create unique cabinets for your kitchen. Image Credit: Brightrock/iStock/GettyImages

Secondhand Cabinets

You may be able to find cabinets at secondhand and thrift stores. Don't dismiss this source out of hand, since some second-hand cabinets are in very good condition, almost indistinguishable from new. Sometimes people move into a new home and remodel the existing kitchen even if it is in fine shape. At other times people simply want a new kitchen. By donating the old cabinets to a recognized charitable organization, the homeowners can claim a tax credit. And this means you can get great cabinets at an incredible discount.

Architectural salvage yards and local thrift stores are possible sources. Another is Habitat for Humanity Restores. Habitat is an international organization that provides housing for low-income families. Operated by local Habitat organizations, the stores sell all types of household items. Check habitat.org/restores for a store near you.

Obviously, what you see is what you get when you purchase gently used kitchen cabinets. The store may deliver the cabinets to you, but it is more likely that you will need to pick up the cabinets yourself.

Bottom Line

No one source will always give you the best value on cabinets. The best way to get the best price is to check all sources, solicit a number of estimates and compare them before making a decision.

Where to Buy Kitchen Cabinets

Whenever you think of home improvement, you head on over to The Home Depot. With its extensive selection, friendly employees, and fair pricing — you can always find something that would look stunning in your home. This is a great one-stop-shop to check out first, as it'll probably also have other great pieces for your home project, too.

IKEA gives you gorgeous Scan-design on a major budget. You can easily find something that would lighten up your kitchen for well under $1000. And with the DIY aspect, you can roll up your sleeves and make your kitchen something that's truly yours.

Kraftmaid's superior selection makes it THE place for people who are serious about their kitchen cabinetry. With a designated process, commitment to quality, and extensive catalog of choices, you're bound to fall in love with your new cabinets. This is definitely the place to go if you're looking for ultimate customization.

Choose your adventure with Lowe's commitment to cabinets for every project. Go for the economical option of stock cabinets or invest in custom cabinetry. You can also find your happy medium with semi-custom cabinets. This way, you get a wide selection of on-trend cabinets at wallet-friendly prices.

Boasting "royal" quality cabinets at unbeatable prices, Kitchen Cabinet Kings consistently ranks as one of our favorite destinations. Its cabinets tend to be 20-40% less than the retail price, and the brand has a strong commitment to excellent service. Definitely take advantage of its extensive selection and see how you can get your dream kitchen for less.

Feeling a little confused about your cabinet wants? Cabinets.com knows how tough remodeling can be, so it made the process super simple. Browse its catalog for inspiration, request a sample, and utilize the design team. You can even join its loyalty program to take advantage of the preferred pricing feature.

Cabinets don't have to cost a fortune. Free shipping, oodles of coupons, and already low prices make Kitchen Cabinet Depot the go-to for any home improvers on a budget. Choose from a variety of finishes in its ready-to-assemble cabinets.

If you want a hand to hold in your design process, Walcraft Cabinetry is about to be your best friend. With awards for service, an easy-to-navigate site, and the option to work with a designer, you'll easily find what you need at a great price.

Ready to become an interior designer? Kitchen Cabinet Outlet makes that fantasy crazy easy as you can design your own kitchen or bathroom on its easy-to-navigate site. It offers a price match guarantee and has an insane amount of choices.

If you're looking to really save on your kitchen cabinets, you need to hit Walmart. With a variety of subtle designs under $500, you're sure to find something that makes both your heart and wallet sing. Walmart is definitely the hidden gem of kitchen design.