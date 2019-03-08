If you've dutifully fulfilled stage one of becoming a plant person (acquiring loads of plants), then you can move on to stage two: acquiring interesting planters and stands to increase their beauty.

Plant stands are the ultimate utilitarian decor piece for any plant parent. Plant stands allow you to get your plants off the floor and display them properly, permitting them to get optimal sunlight, and in some cases, keeping them away from curious pets. It'll be easier to water them. You can move them around with ease. And they compartmentalize and beautify the home. Nowadays, many plant stands aren't just useful — they're also very aesthetically pleasing, which means you can choose one (or several) that fit your style.

And single plant stands aren't the only game in town. Several new types have also come along, such as a plant stand that offers multiple spots to place pots in a row or in a tier. Or you could purchase a vase-meets-plant-stand, offering a combination between traditional and modern.

When it comes to picking out a plant stand, it's all about dimensions. Be sure to take a good look at the measurements of the pot before purchasing. Does it suit the plant you're planning to display? Generally, the rule of thumb is, tall plants require stands that are closer to the ground while short plants are better showcased on taller stands.

Whether you're focusing on plant stands for the indoors or desire a stand that works for indoor and outdoor, we've got you covered with these 12 picks.

The 12 Best Plant Stands to Green Your Space

Available in a range of cool colors, this indoor metal plant box comes from one of our preferred Danish brands. Since this modern plant stand is so wide, it allows for plants that like to sprawl out, like parlor palms or even trailing ivy (a perfect pairing with a tall plant stand). It would be a lovely addition to an entryway or other narrow spaces in your home, such as a hallway.

For a little dose of midcentury design in your home, look to this gray ceramic planter. Since it's low, it's well-suited to tall plants, such as a bird of paradise or dwarf banana plant. It would look amazing in the corner of a living or dining room. Featuring a heavy pot, the teak and stoneware are recommended for indoor use only.

Need a boho touch to accompany your houseplants? Try these rattan stands from West Elm. Featuring on-trend linear detailing, the single or tiered version of this planter would work well with wide aloe and spider plants — since the planters are 14 inches in diameter, they can handle plants like this. It would look perfect on a laid-back three-season porch. Just a note: They're rendered in delicate rattan, so you should probably keep these stands indoors.

As it turns out, you can get a plant stand that doubles as a convenient table. For a homespun-industrial look, consider this new way to display plants ​and​ store a couple of living room must-haves, like books or coasters. Show off a vase filled with dried florals or include a houseplant in a small pot, like a snake plant. This plant stand/table works for indoor or sheltered outdoor use.

If you have a dark corner of your home, like in the dining room or kitchen, but you'd love to display a plant there, ponder this one that's a plant stand and grow light in one. In a powder-coated finish and featuring a suspended light, you can welcome plants like asparagus ferns into those areas of your home that rarely see sunlight. This plant stand comes in at 43 inches tall and should only be used for indoor plants.

We love how this planter plays on the idea of a classic folding screen and also works as a piece of home decor. Displaying multiple tiers in oh-so-boho rattan, this plant stand would work beautifully in a free-spirited bedroom or bath, presenting plants like ferns and star jasmine. But be sure to keep this one indoors.

For a retro accent to add to a living space, pick up this one from The Sill. Great for plants that aren't particularly tall, like a philodendron or aloe vera, it would certainly steal the show in the corner of a living room. But you don't have to keep it there — it's intended for indoor or covered outdoor use.

Looking for an eco-friendly plant stand? Then you're in luck with this cork option. Meant for small plants, like an alocasia, you can place whatever pot you please right on top, making it a cool, minimalist addition to a home office. Since it's made of cork, you should probably keep this one inside.

Terracotta is a trend that's still going strong, and you can represent the look in your home with this plant stand. This one is best for your teeniest houseplants since it comes in at only 6 inches tall. Suited for indoor plants, it's a wonderful way to display succulents and air plants in a kitchen or three-season porch.

For a boost of glam to add to your living room, go with this metal plant stand in a gilded finish with black detailing. It has multiple tiers, which means you can show off a variety of different houseplants, like ferns or monsteras that won't grow too tall. It may rust if you place it outside, so only use this stand indoors.

To add a bit of a textural look to your plant stand, you can buy this one featuring a woven pot. With a dark brown wood stand and fabric planter in three neutral hues, the soft touch would look ideal in any bedroom. It can accommodate small plants, like philodendrons, or larger ones, like peace lilies, since it has an adjustable width of 9 to 12 inches. Fabric pots should be kept indoors.

Want to give a very tall houseplant, like a fiddle leaf fig or olive tree, the spotlight in your home? Then look to this eye-catching bronze planter with a stand from CB2. At over 2 feet tall, it's sure to be its very own design moment wherever you place it, from the entryway to the living room. This one needs to stay indoors.

Conclusion

No matter what your decor style is, or the types of houseplants you'd like to display, there's a plant stand for everyone. But let's say that you're not ready to purchase one ​quite​ yet. In that case, you can always place your plants on things that aren't traditionally plant stands. Items like vintage stools, cane chairs, or small side tables can work equally well as plant stands and can even be thrifted.