Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

If you have an outdoor space where you want to create a haven but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on fancy patio furniture, build an easy bench with basic construction materials. Concrete cinder blocks and wood posts make a clever seating arrangement, and no tools are needed. Though cinder blocks can be heavy, this project is easy to make and doesn't take long to complete.

How to Make a Simple Outdoor Bench

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 1: Apply Adhesive

Draw an outline along the solid side of a cinder block approximately 1/2 inch from the edge, and draw an X shape in the center using concrete adhesive.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 2: Stack Cinder Blocks

Place the long and solid side of one cinder block on top of the block with the adhesive, matching up the edges to form a solid structure.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 3: Build the Cinder Block Base

Repeat steps 1 and 2 until you have a stack of four cinder blocks. Allow the adhesive to dry for approximately one hour before continuing to the next step.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Tip If concrete adhesive spills out through the seams, remove it quickly with a damp cloth.

Step 4: Build the Second Base

Repeat steps 1 through 3, building the second side of the bench structure.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 5: Turn the Blocks

Bring the long side of the four-cinder block structure onto the ground. Apply concrete adhesive to the top of the 4 block base. Add adhesive to the small side of one cinder block.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 6: Add a Fifth Block

Place the block on top of the base so that the short side with adhesive faces the center of the base.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 7: Finish the Bench Seat

Place the long side of another cinder block on top of the adhesive, and push the top two cinder blocks together tightly.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 8: Prepare the Back Support

Apply concrete adhesive to the small side of one cinder block.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 9: Attach the Back

Align the block with the end of the base and place it down. Align the block before you place it down, to avoid visible adhesive. Repeat this process for the second side structure.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 10: Paint the Blocks

Paint all sides of the cinder block structures with exterior house paint and a good painter's brush. Apply a heavy amount of paint so that it sinks into the nooks of the concrete blocks, and then brush away the excess paint. Check the edges for drips, and use the brush to remove them.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 11: Sand the Posts

Sand off the rough edges at the end of each post with rough sandpaper.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 12: Smooth the Posts

Sand each side of the posts to remove any rough edges or markings from the lumberyard.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 13: Seal the Wood

Apply a coat of wood stain and waterproofer with a wide paintbrush. Use long, smooth strokes to avoid brush marks. Turn the post once to paint the adjacent side. Allow the stain to dry for approximately one hour before turning it to paint the opposite sides of the post.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 14: Remove Drips

Check the ends of the posts for drips and remove with the brush before they dry.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 15: Assemble the Bench

Allow the painted blocks to dry overnight before assembling the bench. Move the two cinder block structures approximately 5 feet apart. Insert one end of a post through a hole in a cinder block and then into the opposite hole. Two posts will form the back support, and four posts will make the seat of the bench.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 16: Align the Posts

Move the cinder block structures closer together until the posts stick out approximately 2 to 3 inches at each end.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton

Step 17: Add a Few Accents

Add a few plants and pillows and enjoy your new outdoor living space. You can spruce the space up even more by making a DIY torch to set beside the bench.

Image Credit: Sarah Hamilton