How to Care for a Royal Poinciana Tree

Step 5: Apply Fertilizer Regularly

Fertilize the royal poinciana four to six weeks after planting it and two to three times per year during its first three years, making the additional applications in early spring and fall. After that, nearby lawn fertilizer or a light, annual compost layer suffices. Broadcast a low-phosphorus, controlled-release, granular, 15-5-15 fertilizer, or a fertilizer with a similar ratio, at a rate of 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet of soil surface. For slow-release 15-5-15, that translates to roughly 7 pounds of fertilizer per 1,000 square feet. Water the fertilized area until the fertilizer and soil are thoroughly wet. Water helps fertilizer make good soil contact and begin to work.