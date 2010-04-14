How to Germinate Royal Poinciana Seeds

The royal poinciana tree – scientifically known as Delonix regia and also called the flame tree, the flamboyant, and the Mohur tree – features bright orange flowers, feathery green compound leaves, and gracefully spreading branches that provide a welcome canopy of dappled shade. This fast-growing tree, which is native to Madagascar, can reach 30 feet tall and thrives in warm climates where winter temperatures don't drop below 25 degrees Fahrenheit. Seeds of the royal poinciana tree sprout with little difficulty when correctly pre-treated. By following some basic guidelines for seed stratification and germination, you can grow a lush, tropical royal poinciana tree from a seed.