How to Make Jade Plants Grow Fast

Step 4: Water When Needed

Water jade plants deeply and wait to water them again until the soil almost dries completely during the growing season. That could be once per week or less often depending on how quickly the soil dries. Water your plant until the soil is drenched and water flows through drainage holes in the bottom of your pot. In the dormant season, you won't need to water as often. Filtered or distilled water is ideal since jade plants are sensitive to salt that can be in tap water.