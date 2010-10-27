4 Flowering Plants That Don't Attract Bees

Image Credit: Aiselin82/iStock/GettyImages

Planning a flower garden can be tricky if you like flowers but dislike bees. Whether you're allergic or simply don't like them, you may wish to keep bees out of your garden. It's important to do so naturally, however, as insecticides and chemicals can kill these beneficial pollinators. Fortunately, there are many colorful flowers that you can enjoy in your garden without fear that they're attracting bees.

1. The Cardinal Flower

Bees can't see red, so they see the color as an unappealing shade of black. This makes red flowers excellent additions to gardens where they're not welcome. One such red flower is the cardinal flower (​Lobelia cardinalis​), which grows well in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 3 through 9. It features small, delicate leaves and bursts into vibrant red flowers late in the summer. Although it prefers full to part sun, it can tolerate both shade and boggy soil.

Reaching a mature height and width of 2 to 4 feet and 12 to 18 inches respectively, this colorful perennial needs no deadheading or special attention to survive. This plant won't attract bees, but it will likely lure hummingbirds to your garden. The plant is also deer- and rabbit-resistant.

2. Geraniums

Geraniums (​Pelargonium​ spp.) are charming flowers that keep blossoming all spring and summer. Most gardeners grow geraniums as annuals, but you can preserve your geranium plant by moving it indoors for the winter. Outside, they like full sun, but inside, they can cope with four to six hours of light a day. Available in a wide assortment of stunning colors, geraniums make very little pollen and are therefore not attractive to bees.

Geraniums need well-drained soil that is moist but never soggy or wet. They require less water in the winter, so check your plants before watering them if you bring them indoors. Although not strictly necessary, geraniums bloom best when they're deadheaded and fertilized every two weeks during the growing season. To fertilize, apply water-soluble fertilizer at half strength.

3.Chrysanthemums

Despite their colorful blooms, bees are not fans of chrysanthemums (​Chrysanthemum​ spp.). Blooming in hues of orange, pink, purple, red, white, and yellow, mums lack enough pollen and nectar to attract bees in spite of their bright colors. Mums require full or part sun and bloom late in the summer into the fall, helping add color to your garden when many other flower blossoms are already spent.

Perennial mums grow well in USDA hardiness zones 5 through 9, but gardeners in colder zones often grow these popular plants as annuals or overwinter them indoors. Mums don't need much care but they are heavy feeders. Fertilize then with a balanced 10-10-10 fertilizer weekly until flower buds appear. Water mums deeply when needed and try to avoid getting their leaves wet when you do.

4. Marigolds

Available in cheery oranges, yellows, and reds, marigolds (​Tagetes​ spp.) are bright little annuals that will keep blooming all summer long. They prefer full sun and well-drained soils, but these hardy little plants will adapt to less than perfect conditions. They reach heights of 2 to 5 feet tall over the course of the growing season, and their sturdy stems will keep the blooms upright without any extra support.

Most important, bees aren't fond of marigolds since they have an undesirable smell and very little pollen. As an added bonus, rabbits don't care for marigolds either. Planting a few in your vegetable garden can help discourage nibbling critters as well as bees.