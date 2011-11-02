How to Disassemble a Tuff Shed

Tuff Sheds are made with domestically produced materials that customers or local dealers build. If you move and your storage shed is in good condition, it may be worth taking it with you. On the other hand, you may want to remove an older Tuff Shed on a property you recently purchased that is more of an eyesore than a convenience. While it may be tempting to grab a sledgehammer to demolish the structure, it is not necessarily the safest option or the best if you want to reuse the shed. Taking apart an empty Tuff Shed in a sequenced manner can make cleanup and/or reassembly simpler.