How to Dispose of and Reuse Ashes From Your Fireplace or Firepit

If you've been using your wood-burning fireplace or outdoor firepit for a little while now, you may be wondering how exactly to dispose of the ashes. One cord of wood produces 50 pounds of ashes, so it's safe to say you'll need someplace to put them all.

Though you can certainly toss ashes out with the garbage in many municipalities (while of course ensuring you are following some basic safety steps), there are actually a surprising number of ways to reuse them in and around the house.

How to Dispose of Ashes

Unless local rules forbid it, you can usually dispose of ashes by simply throwing them out with your regular garbage. However, you must make sure the ashes are completely cool first, and this can take some time. Ashes and coals can easily remain hot for hours or even days after the fire is out, even if they look and feel cool on the surface.

Before you toss out all of your ashes, it should be noted that during the burning season it's a good practice to maintain a 1-inch-thick layer of ash at the bottom of your fireplace, woodstove, or firepit. This can help insulate the coals and ensure that your fire burns bright and hot. Anything over that 1-inch threshold, however, should be removed to avoid the risk of accidental fires or carbon monoxide exposure.

Here are just a few simple steps you need to take to safely dispose of firepit ashes:

1. Wait at Least 24 Hours After the Fire Is Out

The longer you can wait, the cooler your ashes will be. Before you start scooping up the ashes and cleaning the fireplace, stir them with a fireplace poker or shovel to make sure there aren't hot embers hiding in the middle of the ash pile. To ensure you don't get burned, it's a good idea to wear protective gloves just in case.

2. Scoop the Ashes Into a Metal Container

Even if your ashes seem cold, it's always better to be safe than sorry. Scoop the ashes into a metal container with a lid, using a metal shovel or hand spade. When you're finished, pour a little water into the metal bucket, place the lid on the container, and place it outside at least 10 feet away from your home or anything flammable.

Tip If you have an indoor fireplace, you may find a metal trap door in the back of it on the floor. If so, opening it could potentially lead to an ash collection box in the basement. In that case, you can open the hatch and dispose of fireplace ashes down the chute and into the ash box when they are cold. Cleaning out this ash box can be a messy job, however, so you may want to call in a professional chimney sweep every few years to handle it for you.

3. Throw Away the Ashes

When your bucket of ash gets full, you can pour off any excess water and then place the ashes in a garbage bag and put them out in your trash can. Wait at least three days after adding ash to the bucket to do this.

Warning Never add water to ashes in your fireplace to cool them down. If the bricks in your fireplace are still holding any heat, they may crack when exposed to the water.

How to Reuse Ashes

If you ask someone how to dispose of ashes from a firepit, they may tell you not to do so — because there are actually several ways you can use old ashes around the house. If you do, the first step is to transfer them to a metal ash bucket just as you would to dispose of them. Then, you can use them when you're ready rather than throwing them away.

Reuse Ashes in Your Garden Bed

Mixing cooled ashes into your garden soil or using them to side-dress your plants is a great way to make your soil more acidic. If you compost, you can add about 1 cup of ash to every 1.5 cubic feet of compost in your bin or compost pile instead of putting the ash directly on your soil. Some plants that love acidic soil include:

Azaleas

Blueberries

Hydrangeas

Magnolias

Phlox

Rhododendrons

Tip Wood ash specifically contains a fair amount of calcium, which can be very beneficial for plant growth.

Reuse Ashes to Deter Pests

Not only can ash help some plants grow but it can also keep away many garden pests. Slugs and snails do not like the acidity in wood ash and will avoid it if they can. As such, sprinkling some ash around and throughout your garden can serve as a repellent to keep these common pests at bay. Remember to avoid sprinkling ash directly on your plants, and add more ash after it rains or when you water the garden.

Reuse Ashes as Ice Melt

Your ashes can serve two purposes in snowy weather. For one, sprinkling ash on snowy and icy walkways can help provide traction. Second, ash melts ice and snow without the harmful effects of rock salt. Because the ash is dark, it absorbs the heat from the sun and melts snow surprisingly quickly.

Reuse Ashes to Unclog Drains

The acidic nature of wood ash can burn through drain clogs without the harsh chemicals often found in drain cleaners. To unclog your drain with ash:

Save some fine white or gray ash and don't add any water to it. Pour 1 cup of the ash into the drain. Then, pour 1 cup of hot distilled water into the drain. Let the ash sit in the drain for two or three hours. Flush the drain thoroughly.

Warning If you use ashes to unclog your drain, do not combine the ashes with other chemicals or drain cleaners.

Reuse Ashes to Remove Odors

Baking soda is a great way to absorb unwanted odors, but ashes can do the same thing for free. Simply place a dish of ashes in your refrigerator or in the room with the odor and let it absorb all the unpleasantness. Change the ashes every few days for continuous odor absorption.

You can also use ashes to get rid of the smell if you or your dog tangles with a skunk. Rub some ashes into your skin or your dog's fur and let them sit for a few minutes before rinsing them off.

Reuse Ashes to Clean Up Oil Spills

No matter how careful you are in the garage, oil spills or greasy fluids sometimes find their way onto the floor. When they do, sprinkling some fireplace ash on them will absorb the stain in the same way as cat litter. Give the ash some time to absorb the spill and then simply sweep up the ashes.

Should I Clean Out All of the Ashes From My Fireplace? You should not clean out all of the ash during the burning season. A layer of ash serves as an insulator that cradles coals and keep them burning hotter and longer; this in turn helps your fire burn hotter and more completely, reducing smoke and problems related to it, like pollution and creosote buildup in the chimney. The ash also insulates the firebox interior from the cold masonry of the fireplace structure, making it easier to get fires going. This is why it's best to leave some ash in your fireplace during the burning season and not clean it out entirely. At the end of season, it's important to remove all of the ash from the fireplace because the acid in the ash can damage the firebox materials and the grate during the long period when you're not using the fireplace.