Taking apart an old brick building, patio, pathway, or other structure? Instead of tossing the unwanted materials in the trash, sell the used brick.
Using used brick is not only an eco-friendly and cost-effective practice, but it also gives any project a historic, weathered look that many homeowners, builders, and landscape pros find attractive. So if you have used brick on your hands, do some digging to find a buyer and make some extra cash.
How to Sell Used Brick
Step 1: Sort Through Your Bricks
First, sort through your used bricks. Place all bricks that are chipped or broken into a pile — you may not be able to sell these, depending on how damaged they are. Place all of the bricks that are in good shape in a separate pile to sell.
Step 2: Look for Used Brick Buyers
Look for environmentally conscious builders and contractors in your community. Your local historical society might even have leads, so contact them if you're coming up empty in your search.
Contact the local companies you find to let them know that you have used brick to sell. If you can agree on a price, a contractor may purchase your bricks and use them on a client's home.
Step 3: Try Selling Bricks Online
If you can't find a builder or contractor to sell your used bricks to, try selling them online. You can post an ad on websites like Craigslist, Nextdoor, or Facebook Marketplace free of charge. To cover all of your bases, you can also place an ad in your local newspaper's classifieds section.
In your ad, describe your brick (color, condition, etc.), the amount that you're selling, and the price. A pallet of 500 to 510 bricks averages between $300 and $700, or $0.60 to $1.40 per brick. If your bricks are antique, meaning they have history and features that make them unique, they could be worth $7 to $10 each.
To increase your chances of selling your used bricks, include a few photos in your ad. Prospective buyers will usually ask for photos if they aren't included in the ad, so including them will save you both some time.
Step 4: Donate Used Bricks
Selling used bricks takes some effort. If you'd rather get rid of them quickly and easily (or if you just can't find a buyer), consider donating them to a non-profit in need of building materials. Remember to ask for a receipt for your donation so that you can claim a tax deduction later.