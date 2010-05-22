How to Sell Used Brick

First, sort through your used bricks. Place all bricks that are chipped or broken into a pile — you may not be able to sell these, depending on how damaged they are. Place all of the bricks that are in good shape in a separate pile to sell.

Contact the local companies you find to let them know that you have used brick to sell. If you can agree on a price, a contractor may purchase your bricks and use them on a client's home.

Look for environmentally conscious builders and contractors in your community. Your local historical society might even have leads, so contact them if you're coming up empty in your search.

Step 3: Try Selling Bricks Online

If you can't find a builder or contractor to sell your used bricks to, try selling them online. You can post an ad on websites like Craigslist, Nextdoor, or Facebook Marketplace free of charge. To cover all of your bases, you can also place an ad in your local newspaper's classifieds section.

In your ad, describe your brick (color, condition, etc.), the amount that you're selling, and the price. A pallet of 500 to 510 bricks averages between $300 and $700, or $0.60 to $1.40 per brick. If your bricks are antique, meaning they have history and features that make them unique, they could be worth $7 to $10 each.

