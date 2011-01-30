Pepper to Get Rid of Rats

Image Credit: masa44/iStock/GettyImages

Nobody wants to find rats scurrying around the house. Getting rid of rats can be not only unpleasant but tough without professional intervention. Snap and glue traps mean dealing with dead and dying rats, and using poison bait can be dangerous to children and pets, which is not a reassuring alternative. In the search for a natural way to exterminate rats in the home, some people turn to black pepper, but is it really effective at stopping an infestation?

Black Pepper as Rat Poison

Black pepper doesn't make rats sneeze to death. In fact, it contains a chemical called piperine that is toxic to rats. In theory, this explains why it's developed a reputation as a natural alternative to exterminating rats. However, the truth is that rats won't ingest enough black pepper to cause their death.

Their eating habits are mostly to blame. Rats are survivors. They have evolved over centuries to eat in such a way as to ensure they live. The key feature of their dietary habits is their tendency to nibble on food rather than wolfing it all down. Rats will sample new foods to see how it makes them feel. So cover their domain with all the black pepper you want, but once they try it and see that it's not tasty, they will just stop eating it altogether, halting extermination plans in their tracks.

Other Spices as Rat Deterrents

Other spices, like cayenne pepper, are also frequently recommended as surefire ways to stop rat infestations, but the truth is that it doesn't matter which of the spice shakers are cracked open: Rats don't react to spices the same way that humans do. They can handle spice with minimal irritation, meaning that even the hottest pepper won't stop them. The best-case scenario is that the rats will be deterred by spices like pepper, but even that isn't guaranteed. In short, getting rid of rats takes more than an application of black pepper or other spices.

Natural Rat Control

The most effective natural rat control options are deterrents rather than options for extermination. Such options include making sure trash is suspended rather than on the ground and applying essential oils like peppermint in areas where rats are suspected of running amok.

In addition, seal holes into your home that may be entryways for rodents, paying special attention to the areas around doors and pipes and in closets, pantries, the attic or on the roof. Lay snap traps and take several precautions with food, like keeping items in thick plastic or metal containers with strong lids, cleaning up thoroughly after cooking, putting away pet food and water overnight, and making sure items like compost bins and bird feeders are kept far from the home.