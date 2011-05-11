How to Install 6 x 8 Wood Fence Panels

Step 4: Set the Next Post, Brace It, and Make Measurements

Set the first line post in its hole and use a 2x4 spacer cut to the same length as the panel width to position the post at the correct distance from the corner post. Level the post and brace it securely with 2x4s. Make a mark on the corner post about 2 inches from the ground, tap a nail into the post on the mark, and stretch a line from the nail to the next post. Put a line level on the line, center the bubble, and make a mark on the post where the line intersects. If the ground slopes down from the corner, this mark may be farther from the ground than the one on the corner post.