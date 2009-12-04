How to Fix Loose Fence Posts

Setting a new post is easier with two people. One can ratchet the jack while the other lifts on the post. One can shovel the backfill material around the post and tamp while the other person keeps the post level.

A string can be run from one post to another, with the new post in the middle and set up against the string to keep the posts in line.

If you encounter rocks while digging use the sharp end of the tamping bar to break them out of the hole.