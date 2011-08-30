How to Add a Rail to an Existing Deck

Step 8: Mark the Spindle Locations

Find the center point of the 2-by-6-inch board and mark this location with a pencil, then mark the board every 5 inches on both sides of the center point until you reach the posts at each end. If you have less than 2 1/2 inches between your post and the mark closest to it, reset your marks 2 1/2 inches closer to center. This will create a more pleasing visual effect. In most areas, deck building codes require no more than 4 inches between the spindles. By marking every 5 inches, you leave room for the spindle if it's at least 1 inch wide while sticking to the 4-inch maximum gap. You can adjust the spindle spacing marks so they're closer if you prefer.