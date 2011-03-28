How to Calculate the Amount of Fill for a Trench

Trench filling should be an easy task, but when you're paying for filling material, such as gravel or concrete, you need to be as accurate as possible. By buying neither too much nor too little, you get the best deal and complete the task without delays. If all trenches were perfectly smooth and regular, the task would be easy, but trenches vary in depth, width, and length. Calculating the correct quantity of infill for a trench is still possible, however, if you follow a straightforward measuring process.