How to Use a Transit Level for Grading

Check the level on the transit every few measurements. Note in the measurement notes when the level is checked. If the transit is found to have gotten out of level, due to wind or other factors, repeat all measurements since the transit was level. The stickman must keep the stick level during the measurements. Also, setting the base of the stick flat on the ground can be a challenge if the ground is uneven or rough from heavy equipment operations. Consistent placement of the stick is critical to an accurate sighting with the transit level.