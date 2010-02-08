How to Calculate a 1/2-Percent Slope

Slope percent is important in figuring how to contour land. A 1/2 percent slope is used for applications that involve drainage of land and concrete, such as patios and sidewalks. It also figures significantly in conservation farming irrigation, where the land most vulnerable to rain erosion gets a 1/2 percent slope. The formula for calculating a 1/2 percent slope can be approached in at least two ways: You can easily solve for the rise or the run using a calculator.