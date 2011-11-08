How to Remove Brown Stain Spots From Bed Bugs

Bed bugs are tiny insects that live in bedding materials and feed on humans at night while they sleep. After eating, they scurry back to their hiding places until their meal is digested. Since bed bugs feed on blood, they leave behind small brown stain spots in their feces. These can remain long after the insects have been eliminated. The stains are protein-based, since they are essentially made of blood, and require a more aggressive removal approach than many other types of stains.