How to Remove Brown Stain Spots From Bed Bugs

Things You'll Need
Enzyme-based laundry stain remover
Laundry detergent
Color-safe bleach
Hydrogen peroxide
Ammonia
Spray bottle
White terry cloths
Borax
Bed bugs are tiny insects that live in bedding materials and feed on humans at night while they sleep. After eating, they scurry back to their hiding places until their meal is digested. Since bed bugs feed on blood, they leave behind small brown stain spots in their feces. These can remain long after the insects have been eliminated. The stains are protein-based, since they are essentially made of blood, and require a more aggressive removal approach than many other types of stains.
Video of the Day
Removing Bed Bug Stains from Bedding
Step 1
Spray the spots with an enzyme-based laundry stain remover. Allow the product to remain in place for the recommended amount of time, which is usually no more than 30 minutes.
Step 2
Launder the bedding in the washing machine, adding your usual laundry detergent and color-safe bleach.
Step 3
Moisten the stained areas of the bedding with equal parts hydrogen peroxide and ammonia if any spots remain after laundering.
Step 4
Rinse the peroxide and ammonia away with cold water after 10 to 15 minutes. Dry the bedding as usual. Avoid leaving the peroxide and ammonia in place for more than 15 minutes or you may damage the bedding.
Removing Bed Bug Stains from Mattresses
Step 1
Fill a spray bottle with hydrogen peroxide. Moisten the spots thoroughly and allow the peroxide to remain in place for eight minutes.
Step 2
Blot the treated areas with a white terry cloth.
Step 3
Sprinkle dry borax onto stains that remain after treating with peroxide. Use the terry cloth to rub the borax in.
Step 4
Repeat the steps until all stains are removed.
Step 5
Hold a white terry cloth over the treated areas and apply firm pressure to remove as much moisture as possible. Wait until the mattress is completely dry before replacing sheets to prevent mold and mildew.