How to Remove Color Bleeding in Laundry

If you have ever opened the lid of the washing machine and gazed at your freshly washed clothes with pleasure that quickly turned to horror, then you know the disaster of colors bleeding in the laundry. Dark-colored clothes sometimes transfer colors to lighter-colored clothing if you wash them together by mistake. While this can also happen to some degree with dark clothes, when it happens to your white or light-colored clothing, it can be devastating. When colors bleed in the laundry, take a few quick steps to minimize the permanent damage.