Natural Remedy for Gas Spill Odors From the Garage

Gasoline spills happen, especially in your garage. Even after you've managed to clean up the gas, the smell tends to linger. Prolonged exposure to gasoline vapor can lead to dizziness, headaches, nausea, eye and throat irritation, and fainting, so it's essential to take care of the problem at first sniff. Spilled gas in the garage can be dangerous, but luckily you can use a few everyday household items as a natural remedy for gas spill odors.

Tip When cleaning up gasoline spills and odors in your garage, make sure to open the garage door for proper ventilation before you get started.

Remove Gas Spill Odors Using Cat Litter

One of the best ways to clean and remove gasoline odors from your garage floor is to use a cat litter that contains clay. Clay cat litter quickly absorbs liquids and foul odors to keep your home smelling fresh, and it doesn't just work with cats — kitty litter will soak up gas spills in your garage and remove gasoline odors.

If you have a lingering gas odor in your garage, grab some litter and scatter an ample amount on your garage floor where gas has spilled. Leave it for at least two hours, or overnight. After you've let the cat litter sit out, use a broom to sweep it up into a bag.

Since the litter has absorbed gasoline, it's considered hazardous waste and needs to be disposed of appropriately. Check with your local waste management or health agencies to find out the best method to dispose of the contaminated litter.

Make a Baking Soda Paste

The excellent and ever-versatile household staple, baking soda, can also be used to clean up and remove gas odors from your garage floor. Not only is baking soda great for baking, cleaning, teeth whitening, and more, it's an effective odor eliminator that is strong enough to take on gasoline stains.

Add baking soda to a small amount of water in a bowl or bucket (depending on the area you want to cover) and stir to form a paste (add more water if needed to make a paste). Next wet the affected area with water and use a bristled scrub or broom brush to clean the affected area of your floor with baking soda paste. Then grab a hose or bucket and rinse the baking soda paste away and let the area dry.

Tip After using kitty litter or baking soda to remove gasoline odors, finish washing the area with a cleaning disinfectant to seal the deal.