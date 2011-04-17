If you're looking for a cheaper and less toxic alternative to traditional household cleaners, baking soda paste is ideal. You probably have all of the necessary supplies and equipment at home already, and even if you don't, they are inexpensive and easy to find in any grocery store. Plus, baking soda paste is just as effective at cleaning stubborn dirt as many brand-name cleaners. Here's how to make a quick and easy baking soda paste.
Things You'll Need
How to Make Baking Soda Paste
Step 1: Measure the Ingredients and Place Them in a Metal Bowl
Exact quantities of baking soda and water are less important than maintaining the right ratio and getting the right consistency. To make a thick baking soda paste that you can smear on stubborn stains, add 3 parts of baking soda to a metal bowl. For example, that might be 3 teaspoons. Then, add 1 part (so, 1 teaspoon) of water. If you need more of the mixture, keep increasing the amount of baking soda and water, maintaining the correct ratio.
Tip
For extra cleaning power, you can also add vinegar to your baking soda and water mixture. This combination can be more effective at cleaning carpets, ovens, or stinky drains. Add 1 part baking soda to 2 parts vinegar.
Step 2: Apply the Mixture to the Stain or Dirty Area
Using an old toothbrush or a sponge, apply the baking soda mixture to stains on clothing, mildewed areas of wall or carpet, tarnished sinks, stainless steel countertops that could use brightening, and more. A few other places you can use baking soda cleaner include:
- Stained plastic food containers.
- Smelly fridges.
- Greasy dishes and pans.
- Bad-smelling kitchen sponges.
- Musty furniture.
- Well-used sneakers.
- Garbage cans.
- Car oil spills.
- Dull jewelry.
Step 3: Wipe or Wash Away the Cleaner
If you're applying baking soda cleaner to clothes before washing them, you can put them through the washing machine. For other dirty items and surfaces, simply wipe off the baking soda cleaner with plain water and a rag when it has finished its work.
Step 4: Store Extra Baking Soda Cleaner
If you've made more baking soda cleaner than you need, store it in an airtight container in a cool, dry location, such as in your pantry. As long as the water can't evaporate from the baking soda, your cleaning paste will remain usable. If the water evaporates, you'll end up with baking soda powder again.