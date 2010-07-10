How to Get Scuff Marks Off Patent Leather

Image Credit: Yurii Stasyshyn/iStock/GettyImages

Preventing scuffs on patent leather goods is like trying to prevent preschoolers or pets from smudging a glass patio door, in that it's probably not going to work in your favor. On the bright side, removing scuffs from your favorite patent leather shoes or bag is usually pretty easy. Any one of several household items, such as water, olive oil, or mineral oil, often does the trick. As with other cleaning projects, start with the gentlest options before opting for harsher chemicals.

Try a Damp Cloth Wipe-Down

Unlike soft leather, patent leather has an acrylic plastic or lacquer coating that seals the material beneath it. Patent leather often isn't leather at all; it's generally some form of faux leather for the soft material, with the durable coating on top. It's this plastic coating that scuffs so easily. A soft, damp cloth is enough to clean up some scuffs, so it's a good place to start your de-scuffing project.

Choose a soft, lint-free cloth, such as microfiber or a white cotton tea towel. Wet the cloth, wring out most of the water, and buff the scuffed area of the patent leather with the damp part of the cloth. If the scuff includes a little color from another object, add a squirt of dish soap to a little water, dip the cloth in the soapy water, wring it out, and wipe the scuff again. Rinse the cloth and wipe the area again without the soap; then wipe off any moisture from the patent leather with a dry cloth.

Use Oil or Polish

A dab of a clear household oil helps restore shine to a scuff on patent leather, effectively removing the scuff in the process. Pour a drop or two of olive oil or mineral oil on a lint-free soft cloth and then buff the scuffed area with it. Wait about 15 minutes; then wipe off any excess oil. In a pinch for a minor scuff, petroleum jelly may be used in the same manner. For any of these substances, choose an unscented product without additives.

A wax-free furniture polish is another way to buff out the scuffs, and it works well as a replacement for a patent-leather cleaner. If you're not sure how your furniture polish will affect that particular patent leather item, spray the polish on an inconspicuous area first and buff it off to determine the end result. Once you're happy with it, spray a little furniture polish directly on the scuffed area. Then rub the scuff with a lint-free cloth, such as an old hand towel. Feel free to spray the entire patent leather surface with the polish and buff it up with the towel to ensure a uniform shiny appearance.

Grab an Eraser

A regular, soft pencil eraser also erases scuff marks from patent leather. Make sure the eraser is clean and soft — don't grab that old or grimy eraser that's better at smudging pencil lines than actually erasing them. A gum eraser from the art supply section of a craft store is perfect for scuff removal, as it's large enough to handle numerous marks on seriously scuffed patent leather. Gently rub the eraser directly over the scuff marks; then brush away any eraser residue.