How to Preserve Faux Leather

Image Credit: Zen Rial/Moment/GettyImages

Not only is faux leather a cheap and cruelty-free alternative to real leather, but it's also easier to care for. Whether you're using faux leather conditioner or soap and water, you need to know what you're doing, though, or else you risk damaging the fabric. Are you wondering how best to maintain the quality of your faux leather products? Keep reading to find out the top tips and methods for cleaning and caring for faux leather so that your goods stay in prime shape for as long as possible.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

How to Spot-Treat Faux Leather

To prevent faux leather from cracking, fading, and showing other types of wear and tear, it's crucial to know how to clean it when spills and stains occur. If you're spot-treating a stain on your faux leather clothing or shoes, try using a damp microfiber cloth to gently scrub it out. If this doesn't work in cases where the stain is particularly tough, you can try adding stain remover to the damp cloth before scrubbing. Never use hot water on a stain, as this could warp the leather.

Advertisement

The spot-treating process is similar for faux leather furniture. If you spot a stain on your couch or other furniture, dampen a microfiber cloth with 1 tablespoon of gentle detergent mixed with 5 to 7 cups of water. Use this cloth and DIY solution to wipe out the stain. Wet another cloth with water and use this to rinse off any residue.

Advertisement

How to Clean Faux Leather

For general cleaning and care of faux leather clothing and other smaller items, it's important to check the cleaning instructions on your product. Some faux leather products are dry-clean only. If not, it's easy to wash your items by hand, which is recommended if you want to preserve the quality of your leather.

Advertisement

Simply fill a bucket with lukewarm water and add a gentle laundry detergent to it per the instructions on the bottle. Squeeze and turn the item inside out, letting it soak for 15 to 30 minutes in the soapy water. Finish by rinsing the item, squeezing gently to remove excess water, and letting it air-dry.

Advertisement

Tips for Maintaining Faux Leather

Aside from knowing the best faux leather cleaners and methods, there are some tried-and-true tips to keep in mind if you want your faux leather to look spiffy for the long run:

Advertisement

​ Keep your leather out of the sun. ​ Even fake leather will warp and crack if it's left out in direct sunlight, so be sure not to leave your jacket, shoes, or other faux leather items outdoors.





​ Even fake leather will warp and crack if it's left out in direct sunlight, so be sure not to leave your jacket, shoes, or other faux leather items outdoors. ​ Use baking soda for odors. ​ Baking soda is great for getting rid of pesky odors that won't go away. Sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda onto your item, let it sit for several hours, and then brush or vacuum it away.





​ Baking soda is great for getting rid of pesky odors that won't go away. Sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda onto your item, let it sit for several hours, and then brush or vacuum it away. ​Invest in a special leather conditioner.​ A conditioner that's tailored for faux leather will keep your goods looking shiny and soft. The trick is to condition the item regularly to keep it in top shape.