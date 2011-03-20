3 Ways to Get Pencil Off Walls

Image Credit: AnSyvanych/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

The nice thing about pencil marks is that they're erasable, even from many wall surfaces. If your kids scribbled on the wall or you made a few too many marks on the walls trying to figure out where to install wall anchors, grab a few handy supplies, such as quality pencil erasers, baking soda, or a melamine foam sponge, to undo those graphite graphics.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Use an Actual Eraser

Any clean, soft pencil eraser works well for removing pencil marks from walls. The higher the quality of the eraser, the better it works. Don't use an old, grimy-looking one that smears pencil on paper, as it does the same on the walls. An artist-grade product called an art gum eraser works even better, and it's sold in cube form for easier handling when there's plenty to erase. In a pinch if you have no erasers, a series of undyed rubber bands wrapped tightly around the end of a pencil works as a DIY eraser.

Advertisement

Gently rub the clean eraser over the marks as you would on paper. If the eraser gets dirty, rotate to a clean spot on the art gum eraser or use a fresh eraser. Work slowly and in a small area at a time to avoid damaging the paint or wall covering.

Tip In most cases, a soft eraser won't harm paint finish, but too much pressure or using a hard, poor-quality eraser could damage paint or wallpaper.

2. Scrub With Baking Soda

Baking soda is such a mild abrasive that it's used in many toothpastes. This same gentle scrubbing ability makes it ideal for removing pencil marks without harming walls.

Advertisement

Pour some baking soda into a small, shallow bowl, adjusting the amount you use based on the size of the scribbles on the wall. Add a little water at a time and stir until the powder becomes pastelike. Dip part of a dye-free cleaning cloth or an old washcloth into the paste and then rub it over the marks. Wipe off the baking soda residue with a damp cloth from time to time to see if the markings have vanished. If not, apply more baking soda scrub and rub it in a little harder. Wipe the walls clean with a damp cloth once you're finished.

Advertisement

Since this method uses a little moisture, it's best not to apply it to extremely delicate wall coverings. In most cases, wallpaper and paint finishes hold up well to a baking soda treatment, but it's always best to test any cleaning method in an inconspicuous area if you suspect the surface finish might get damaged.

3. Use a Melamine Foam Eraser

A melamine foam eraser, such as the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, removes marks and scuffs from all sorts of surfaces, including walls.

Advertisement

Wet one corner of a clean melamine foam sponge and wring out most of the water. Gently rub the sponge over the pencil mark using as little pressure as possible at first until you get a feel for how the sponge reacts with the pencil marks and the wall.

Melamine foam erasers work great on slightly textured surfaces, as the spongy material conforms to the texture. If your walls have textured wallpaper or the pencil marks go over a chair railing or other nonflat surface, melamine foam is a good option.

Tip If you're concerned that the sponge might rub away the paint finish or wall covering, test it in an inconspicuous area first.