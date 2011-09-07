How to Get a Moldy Smell Out of a Leather Jacket

Place an open container of baking soda in the closet or purchase a canister of moisture-lock powder. Portable dehumidifiers can also be used to reduce humidity and moisture.

If the odor persists, mold may have grown on the area between the liner and the underside of the leather. Many leather jackets have removable liners. Simply unzip the liner from the leather "shell." Otherwise, you'll need to use a seam ripper to separate the liner from the leather and treat the underside of the leather by repeating Steps 1 through 7. It's likely the liner will need to be replaced. Take the old liner and the jacket to a tailor for repairs. The tailor will use the original liner as a pattern for the new one or, if it can be salvaged, the liner will be dry cleaned and replaced inside the jacket.