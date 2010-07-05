How to Get Cigarette Ash Stains Out of a Carpet

By Melynda Sorrels
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Things You'll Need

  • Wet/dry vac

  • Clean cloth

  • Bleach-free dish soap

  • Baking soda or cornstarch

Warning

Harsh chemicals may damage your carpet and should be avoided.

Ashes can leave a stain if they find thier way to your carpet.

A carelessly tipped over ashtray or a thoughtless smokers discarded ashes can leave a noticeable spot on your carpet. If you already tried to pick up the ashes you may have noticed that rather than simply coming up, ashes disintegrate further making the problem worse. Though this may seem like a very big problem, ash stains on carpet actually come up quite easily with the right approach.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Step 1

Vacuum over the area to remove as many loose ashes as possible. Do not attempt to wipe them up as this will cause the stain to spread.

Step 2

Dampen the area with water and blot gently with a clean cloth to remove as much of the ashes as possible.

Advertisement

Step 3

Apply 2 to 3 drops of a bleach-free dish soap to the area.

Step 4

Scrub the area with a clean damp cloth to lift any residual stain.

Step 5

Vacuum over the area with a wet/dry vac to absorb excess moisture.

Advertisement

Step 6

Cover the area with cornstarch or baking soda to draw moisture out from the carpet fibers.

Step 7

Allow the baking soda or cornstarch to stay on the area until it is completely dry before vacuuming it up.

Advertisement

references
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy