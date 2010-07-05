How to Get Cigarette Ash Stains Out of a Carpet

Things You'll Need
Wet/dry vac
Clean cloth
Bleach-free dish soap
Baking soda or cornstarch
Warning
Harsh chemicals may damage your carpet and should be avoided.
A carelessly tipped over ashtray or a thoughtless smokers discarded ashes can leave a noticeable spot on your carpet. If you already tried to pick up the ashes you may have noticed that rather than simply coming up, ashes disintegrate further making the problem worse. Though this may seem like a very big problem, ash stains on carpet actually come up quite easily with the right approach.
Video of the Day
Step 1
Vacuum over the area to remove as many loose ashes as possible. Do not attempt to wipe them up as this will cause the stain to spread.
Step 2
Dampen the area with water and blot gently with a clean cloth to remove as much of the ashes as possible.
Step 3
Apply 2 to 3 drops of a bleach-free dish soap to the area.
Step 4
Scrub the area with a clean damp cloth to lift any residual stain.
Step 5
Vacuum over the area with a wet/dry vac to absorb excess moisture.
Step 6
Cover the area with cornstarch or baking soda to draw moisture out from the carpet fibers.
Step 7
Allow the baking soda or cornstarch to stay on the area until it is completely dry before vacuuming it up.