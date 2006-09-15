How to Wash a Chamois

A chamois, pronounced "shammy," is a simple yet effective tool for cleaning and drying surfaces, especially vehicles. Modern chamois cloths are usually made of sheepskin or lambskin leather. The grain has been removed and the leather tanned using fish oil to create a highly absorbent, soft cloth that doesn't scratch delicate surfaces, which makes them popular for washing cars and similar tasks. Properly cleaning your chamois is important to keep it in good condition. Unfortunately, many cleaners can strip the oil and cause the cloth to deteriorate. Here's what you need to know about washing a chamois.

Washing a Chamois the First Time

When you get a new chamois, you'll want to clean it first to get rid of the excess oils used in the tanning process. These extra oils help protect chamois cloths while they're transported. However, too much tanning oil can cause streaky finishes on anything you clean or dry with the chamois.

Here is how to prepare a new chamois for use:

Prepare a container of lukewarm water and a few drops of a mild soap. Car wash soap works well. Swish the chamois in the soapy water. Rinse it well with clean water to remove the soap. Wring out the excess water. Repeat the washing, rinsing, and wringing process until you remove the excess water. You'll know when it's done because the chamois will rinse clean with no yellowish tint to the rinse water. If you don't use the chamois right away, dry it completely before storing it. Dry it in the shade.

Washing a Chamois After Each Use

A chamois should be washed each time you use it to remove dirt and soap. The cleaning process is the same as the first cleaning: Wash it in soapy water, rinse it with clean water, and wring it out. You might need to wash it a few times until it rinses clean without dirt in the water. Then let the chamois fully dry.

It's normal for a chamois to feel stiff after it's dry. Scrunching it up or rubbing it on something that's smooth and hard can help soften the leather chamois. Then you can roll or fold it to put it in a storage container.

Things to Avoid When Washing a Chamois

Several things can damage your chamois or shorten its life. Here are some things to avoid when cleaning a chamois:

Strong soap: Avoid using laundry detergent, dishwashing soap, and other potentially harsh cleaners. It's best to stick with car wash soap, as stronger cleaners will strip all the oils out of the cloth. This removes the protection from the chamois and can cause it to rot or deteriorate.

Harsh chemicals: It's also important to avoid things like bleach, ammonia, and other harsh chemicals. They can also destroy the chamois.



Direct sunlight: Drying a chamois in direct sunlight can dry it too quickly and cause damage. Stick to a shady drying spot.



Machine washing or drying: Using a washing machine and dryer to clean the chamois is too harsh on the leather. Always wash it by hand.



Wet storage: Storing a chamois that's wet or damp can allow mold to grow. Make sure it's completely dry before putting it in a storage container.



Proper care makes your chamois last longer and achieves better results, including a streak-free shine and no lint left on your car surfaces.