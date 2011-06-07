Active Ingredients in Dishwashing Detergent

Image Credit: fcafotodigital/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Dish soap is one of the best and most versatile cleaning agents available. This trusty cleaner has all kinds of uses, from cleaning cookware to removing grease stains from your clothes to spot cleaning carpets and rugs. Of course, it is important to know what is in your favorite dish soap, especially when it comes to the active components of soap and detergent. The main active ingredients in dish soap are chloroxylenol and triclosan.

What to Know About Chloroxylenol

Of all the active dish soap liquid ingredients to know, chloroxylenol is one of the most important. Most of the best and hardest-working brands contain this active ingredient. Chloroxylenol is an antimicrobial agent that is primarily used to treat cuts, stings, and abrasions to the skin. When used in dish soap, it helps to decrease bacteria on the skin.

What to Know About Triclosan

Another active/major ingredient of detergent soap is triclosan. Triclosan is added to a variety of consumer products in addition to dish soap, like cosmetics, lotions, and toothpastes. It helps to slow or stop the growth of bacteria, resulting in squeaky-clean dishes.

Keep in mind that it is recommended that you drink a glass of water if you accidentally ingest soap with triclosan. This will help dilute it. If you accidentally get soap in your water, simply rinse it thoroughly with cool, clean water. It is usually most helpful to stand under the shower for a few minutes to ensure that you flush out everything.

What to Know About Homemade Dish Soaps

If using dish soap with active ingredients is not your thing, you can always delve into the world of DIY dish soap. It is just crucial to use the right recipe, as some natural soap alternatives are not as effective as others. You can make your own using a combination of distilled water, Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds, essential oil, distilled white vinegar, and kosher salt.

To make the soap, first combine 1/2 cup of water and 1/2 cup of vinegar in a bowl. Next, add 1/2 cup of Sal Suds and stir everything well to combine. Add a drop or two of essential oil to the mixture (lavender imparts a lovely scent, while jojoba has great moisturizing properties) and stir in a teaspoon or two of salt if the mixture looks too thin and runny. Once your soap has achieved a nice, thick texture, it is time to put it into a dispenser. Voila! You have just crafted your own dish soap.