How to Remove Dried Epoxy Resin

Paint thinner and other solvents can damage some surfaces. Make sure that you have tested them on an unnoticeable area before you apply them to the surface with the dried epoxy. In some cases, dried epoxy may be the lesser of two evils.

Dried epoxy resin can be pretty hard to remove. However, as epoxy in general is a difficult substance to deal with, the removal process actually should take place after the epoxy has dried, but before it has cured. The curing takes place after the epoxy has dried in the hours and days following the application. As a result, you should allow any spilled epoxy to dry completely, but then clean it immediately.