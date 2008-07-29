How to Kill Bugs With Vinegar

If you have serious roach problems that cannot be corrected by natural means, you may need to use poison. Do so very carefully, and if possible employ an expert exterminator to handle the problem for you.

Vinegar does not actually kill all types of bugs, but it can serve as a serious deterrent to their enjoyment of your happy home. Even if you employ a regular pest-control service, you may find that after a few days the bugs magically appear as if they had not been driven out and--in theory--killed by the exterminator. One of the reasons that roaches, beetles and other pests are able to exhibit this seeming imperviousness to poison is that they retreat to the safely and comfort of your kitchen drain until the onslaught has worn off. In order to drive them away or kill them completely, you must eliminate this safe haven.