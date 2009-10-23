How to Get Rid of the Smell of a Stink Bug

Image Credit: Lynn Bunting/iStock/Getty Images See More Photos

A stink bug in your home or outdoor space is usually an unwelcome sight. But whatever you do, try to avoid stepping on or crushing them. If you do, they will release their stench, living up to their name. But don't worry — even if these pests do stink up the area, there are several easy ways to get rid of the odor.

Ventilate the Room

Your first line of defense is to ventilate the affected room as much as possible by opening windows to create a cross-breeze. You can also turn on fans, such as an oven or bathroom exhaust fan, or you can set up a box fan in a window of the affected room, which will help draw the smell out. Unfortunately, stink bug smell can linger for up to three hours so you may need to use other methods to help remove the odor.

Make Homemade Odor Busters

To get rid of a strong, unpleasant odor, introduce a strong, fresh-smelling odor eliminator, like lemon extract. Place a few cotton balls in a small amount of lemon extract and allow the cotton balls to soak up the extract. Place the soaked cotton balls in a glass jar with a lid with holes punched in it. If you don't have jars with holes in the lids, place the cotton balls in a glass jar or bowl with no lid as an alternative. You can do the same thing with cotton balls and peppermint extract. Another great odor absorber is fresh coffee grounds in an open container.

Clean Your Hands

If you squish a stink bug with your hand or some of the scent accidentally gets on your hands, you need to clean them with more than just soap and water to neutralize the smell. Toothpaste can come in handy and can help remove the stench. Apply some toothpaste on the stinky area of your hand and rub it in. Wash it off with warm water.

If the smell remains after you've tried using toothpaste, try lemon juice. Mix a small amount of lemon juice and warm water in a bowl and soak your hand or fingers for at least a minute or longer if needed. Repeat if necessary.

Use Deodorizing Products

Some deodorizing products can also work. While it will not kill or get rid of stink bugs in your home for good, Febreze or other types of air fresheners may help eliminate stink bug odor. Spray Febreze into the air in the affected room or rooms. You can also spray Febreze Fabric Refresher on clothes, fabric-covered furniture, and carpets if they have absorbed the odor, in addition to laundering any small rugs and clothing that may have absorbed the odor. Use your regular detergent; one wash cycle should do the trick.

Remove Stink Bugs With Caution

It can be difficult to remove one or more stink bugs without disturbing them and possibly releasing their stench. One method is to remove them with a special insect vacuum, especially if you have an infestation. You can use a traditional vacuum only if it has bags, and you must discard the bag immediately to prevent the smell from being released.