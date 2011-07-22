How to Get Beer Smell Out of a Carpet

Image Credit: LightFieldStudios/iStock/GettyImages

Beverage spills such as beer have a funny way of making a carpet reek if the liquid isn't cleaned up immediately. Even if you do blot it up, some of the liquid may soak into the carpet fibers or even the pad beneath the carpet, making it more difficult to deodorize. Baking soda is an excellent product for removing the beer smell from carpet, whether the spell happened two minutes or two days ago. Vinegar and dish soap also help remove any beer odors absorbed by carpet fibers.

Blot a Fresh Beer Spill

The more beer spilled on a carpet, the more odor until the beer has been removed. Blot the spot as soon as you notice the spill, using folded paper towels. For a big spill, such as a bottle or most of a pitcher of beer, use an old folded towel or grab a clean sponge and a bucket, blot the spot, and then wring the beer into the bucket. If using a towel, wring it out over the sink and switch to a fresh, dry towel once the first one is soaked.

No matter what blotting method you choose, continue until no more beer easily transfers onto the towel or sponge. Fold some paper towels and place them over the spot; then press down with all your weight to help remove any liquid trapped farther into the carpet fibers. Repeat with fresh paper towels until no more liquid comes up.

To help prevent odor, rub the affected area with a damp white, lint-free cloth, working from the outside of the beer spill toward the center. This helps dilute any liquid caught in the carpet. Use as much moisture as you can without saturating the carpet, as too much liquid could damage the carpet pad or the floor beneath it. Blot up the moisture once again with fresh paper towels. For a large area, turn on a fan to dry the carpet faster if desired.

Try Vinegar and Dish Soap

White vinegar comes in handy for all sorts of cleaning and deodorizing tasks, such as treating spills on a carpet. Mix a couple of tablespoons of vinegar into 1 to 2 cups of warm water, depending on the size of the affected area. Add a squirt of dish soap, stir, and then dip a sponge into the solution. Wring out excess moisture. Then wipe the beer spill with the sponge, working from the outside edges toward the center of the spill. Rub a bit if the beer has already dried in the carpet.

Wipe the area again with a clean, damp sponge; then blot the area dry with paper towels or an old towel for a larger area. Allow the area to dry before walking on it.

Use Baking Soda to Remove Beer Odor

Baking soda is an excellent DIY carpet-freshening product, even for odors such as spilled beer. Sprinkle baking soda liberally over the entire affected area, and even work it in a bit with your fingers to ensure the powder does more than sit on top of the carpet. Let it sit overnight; then vacuum the powder up. If the area still smells afterward, apply more baking soda, wait a while once again, and vacuum.

If you still notice a foul odor after the baking-soda treatment, wipe the area down again with a vinegar, water, and dish-soap solution or use a foaming carpet-cleaning spray.