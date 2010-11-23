How to Kill Ants With Bleach

Ants in your home are never welcome guests and are problematic to exterminate as they travel in colonies. Although organic remedies remove a handful of ants, an ammonia-based cleaning agent is necessary to kill the nest and prevent future ants from invading your home. Bleach is a powerful cleaning product that simultaneously kills the pests and destroys the smell of the food source. Ants in the home are attracted to crumbs and spills on your counters and floors, as they detect the sweet or sugary substance and march their way to the source.