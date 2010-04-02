How to Get Rid of the Smell From Faux Leather

Things You'll Need
¼ cup vinegar
¼ cup warm water
Spray bottle
Soft cloth
Tip
Applying leather conditioner or solution after washing the smell out of leather will soften up the feel of the material.
If the faux leather item you are working on is large such as a sofa, double the ingredients in the vinegar mixture to ensure you have enough cleaning spray to work with.
Warning
Don’t try and mask the faux leather smell with sprays. Trying to get rid of the smell of leather by using perfumes or cologne may have the opposite effect. Covering up the smell will not eliminate it, it may make it worse and may ruin the material permanently.
Faux leather has a slightly different smell than traditional leather because it is made with plastic or rubber material as opposed to animal products. Owners of faux leather items often look for ways to remove the smell emanating from new products. The task of getting rid of the chemical smell without ruining the look and feel of a product can be time consuming. Letting the smell wear away on its own can literally take years. There are a few remedies that can lessen if not entirely eliminate the smell of both real and fake of leather. Vinegar is one of those methods and has long been known as a natural odor neutralizer.
Step 1
Mix the vinegar and warm water into a spray bottle. Shake well.
Step 2
Set the nozzle of the spray bottle on the mist option, and gently spray the vinegar and water mixture onto the faux leather. Spray it on one section at a time.
Step 3
Use a soft cloth to wipe each section in a circular motion, working the mixture into the material.
Step 4
Allow to air dry completely once all sections have been misted and wiped down.
Step 5
Repeat the process of any smell remains after the cleaning.