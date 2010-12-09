How to Get Smells Out of Pleather

Is your faux leather jacket starting to smell? Or maybe you have noticed a stench coming from your pleather couch. If so, it is time to employ the best faux leather cleaner strategies to keep your goods looking (and smelling) fresh and in prime condition for as long as possible.

Use Baking Soda for Odors

It is crucial to wash your faux leather goods frequently if you want to maintain their quality and stave off pesky smells. Mild soap or detergent, water, and natural cleaning products are generally all you need to give your goods a deep clean. First, though, if you are primarily worried about getting out an icky smell, it is time to bust out the baking soda.

Baking soda is an incredibly effective tool for absorbing and neutralizing odors, even for particularly unpleasant or deep-set smells, such as cigarette smoke. To use baking soda on your faux leather goods, sprinkle on a thin layer and let it sit for several hours or ideally, overnight or all day. Then, vacuum or brush it off.

How to Clean Pleather Shoes and Clothing

It is easy to clean your faux leather shoes and clothing by hand. To do so, mix 1 tablespoon of gentle detergent with several cups of water in a bucket. Dampen a microfiber cloth with this solution and wipe down your jacket, the length of your shoes, or whatever other garment you want to clean. Use a dry cloth to wipe away any residual moisture and let the garment or shoe air-dry.

If you'd rather put your pleather garment in the washing machine, check the label for instructions first. Not all faux leather products are machine washable. Hand washing is recommended regardless of whether the garment is machine washable or not because it helps preserve faux leather for as long as possible.

How to Clean Pleather Furniture

Whether you want to get rid of a smell or remove ink from pleather furniture (or virtually any other stain), a good cleaning session can do wonders in addition to using baking soda to absorb the odor. Start by vacuuming up any dirt or debris and make sure to get all the nooks and crannies. Then, mix 1 tablespoon of mild detergent with several cups of water.

Dip a microfiber cloth into this solution until it is damp but not sopping. Thoroughly wipe down your furniture with the dampened cloth and then let the furniture air-dry.