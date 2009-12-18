How to Remove Aluminum Foil Melted on Glass Stove Top

Image Credit: pisittar/iStock/GettyImages

Aluminum foil can melt when exposed to enough heat. If it comes in direct contact with a hot, glass stove top, it may stick and melt onto the surface. There are several ways to remove and clean the stove top to make it fully functional once again. Always wait until the stove top is completely cool before cleaning it for safety purposes.

Vinegar Works Wonders

Distilled white vinegar is an all natural and effective cleaner for use on aluminum foil stuck to a stove top. Use a soft cleaning utensil, such as a microfiber cloth or paper towel. Never use harsh tools like steel wool, scouring pads or scrub brushes. Merry Maids recommends spraying the distilled white vinegar from a spray bottle directly onto the stain. Wipe thoroughly with the microfiber cloth to remove as much of the aluminum foil as possible. You may be able to fully remove the foil with this step alone. You can also allow the vinegar to soak into the foil for a few minutes to soften and loosen it up more.

Bring in Some Baking Soda

If distilled white vinegar alone is not enough, try adding some baking soda to the mix. Spray the glass top surface with vinegar and then sprinkle baking soda on top of it. The baking soda provides a little abrasion but not enough to damage the glass stove top.

Next, wet a large towel with hot water. Place it over the stove top for 15 to 20 minutes. The heat and moisture will activate the baking soda and vinegar mixture, loosening tough stuck on stains. Remove the towel. Use a nonabrasive scrub pad to remove the aluminum foil. Once the foil has been removed, clean the stovetop with more vinegar and a microfiber cloth. To prevent streaks, dry it with a soft clean towel.

Use a Razor Blade

If cleaning alone does not remove the aluminum stain on a glass cooktop, you may need to use a razor blade. Always read your manual first. If the manual says to not use a razor blade, then skip this option. Start by spraying some distilled white vinegar onto the foil to moisten it. Gently scrape the foil with the razor blade.

How you hold the razor blade is key. Hold the cutting edge at a 45 degree angle from the top of the stove. The razor blade should be as flat as possible. Never use the corners of the blade since this can cause scratching or etching.

Say No to Window Cleaners

Products such as Windex or other window cleaners are not recommended for glass stove tops. According to CNET, these products contain ammonia and could stain or streaks the glass surface. The ammonia is too strong for the glass stove top and could result in damage. Try using Bar Keepers Friend or Cerama Bryte for a streak free shine instead. For lesser stains or everyday maintenance, soap and water work just fine.

You can remove melted aluminum foil stuck to your stove top with a few cleaning methods. It may take more than one method, but your stove top can be restored to its original condition.