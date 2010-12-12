How to Clean Whirlpool Electric Stoves

Image Credit: Daisy-Daisy/iStock/GettyImages

Cooking is messy. Whether you are a weeknight gourmet or a quick flip-and-fry type of chef, the stove gets its fair share of saucy spills, sizzling overspray from grease and drips from boiling liquids.

Many buyers purchase a glass stove top specifically because it is easier to clean. However, the slick surface of a glass stove top can get caked with burnt-on foods and layers of grease. Cleaning a glass surface takes a gentle touch so that the cooktop doesn't scratch, and you don't make a puddle of detergent mixed with grime.

Tip Wiping down a glass stove top daily will cut down on greasy buildup on the surface.

Before You Begin to Clean

After turning off the appliance, make sure the stove is cool to the touch before moving forward with any cleaning. Have microfiber cloths on hand to wipe away detergent form the surface before it dries and becomes more difficult to remove.

Only use gentle cleaning pads and cleaners. Leave the steel wool and abrasive powders for metal pots and pans, not the polished expanse of the glass stove top.

Whirlpool Stove Top Cleaner

If in doubt, then use the manufacturer's cleaner or suggested cleaner in the manual. The Whirlpool glass top stove cleaning kit, affresh, is a liquid, non-abrasive cleaner that has approved non-abrasive cleaning pads that work gently to remove grease and baked-on residues.

For baked on crusty food, Whirlpool recommends using a scraper specifically designed for ceramic glass cooktops after the appliance has been turned off but is still warm, yet not too hot to touch. Hold the scraper at a 45-degree angle against the surface of the cooktop and apply a bit of pressure to scrape off the cooked-on bits of food.

Homemade Glass Top Stove Cleaner

You can create a homemade Whirlpool ceramic cooktop cleaner that is gentle enough to use on a glass stove top on a regular basis. Using this cleaner and method once a week should keep your stovetop gleaming. You will need a spray bottle, distilled white vinegar, baking soda and microfiber cloths.

Fill the spray bottle with the vinegar and label it clearly. Liberally sprinkle the surface of the glass stove top with the baking soda. Allow it to soak up any grease of spilled liquids on the cooktop for abut 5 to 10 minutes. Spray the vinegar onto the surface and let the two cleaners react.

Once the bubbling has ceased, cover the baking soda and vinegar mix with a warm damp microfiber cloth. Let this sit for 10 to 15 minutes before removing and wiping away the mess. Finish up with a spritz of vinegar and buff the Whirlpool glass stove top dry.

Maintaining a Glass Cooktop

Merry Maids recommends that the stove top be wiped down daily to keep dust and drips from building up on the surface. Drops of water, as well as drips from sauces and spills from boiling liquids, can leave behind seemingly harmless dots of dirt. Within a few days, these can create a layer of grease that attracts dust and creates a bigger problem.

Use affresh stove top cleaner or a Whirlpool range cleaner once a week to keep the ceramic surface in good condition, as well as remove grease and grime that can attract dust.