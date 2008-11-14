Image Credit: Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank/GettyImages See More Photos

Conventional smoke detectors often do not detect the small wisps of smoke from cigarettes. While this can be convenient if you smoke in the house, it can also be problematic if you wish to prevent people from lighting up in your house, in washrooms or in bedrooms. Cigarette smoke detectors are designed specifically to go off when they are exposed to cigarette smoke, making them ideal for high school bathrooms and business wash rooms.

Function of Cigarette Smoke Detectors

Cigarette smoke detectors and air quality detectors sense things that are specific to cigarette smoke. They do not require a certain volume of smoke to go off. Cigarette smoke detectors compare clean air standards with those of the environment in which the detector is mounted. If the results of the comparison indicate that the air has been polluted with cigarette smoke, then the alarm will sound.

Features of Cigarette Smoke Detectors

Cigarette smoke detectors come with many accessories. Some flash bright lights when cigarette smoke is detected. Others sound a loud alarm. Some can transmit via wi-fi to your computer or send you a text.

Newer electronic models can transmit wireless pages to a preset location, such as an administrative computer, notifying a person in authority that someone has "lit up" and the location. Hotels may use these real-time electronic cigarette detectors to find unlawful smoking on the premises. With a time-stamped incident report, it's hard to dispute the additional charges that may be incurred due to smoking in the room.

Types of Cigarette Smoke Detectors

Cigarette smoke detectors come in a variety of models. Some are simply highly refined smoke detectors that can sense very small amounts of smoke even in a large room. Others actually sense the ultraviolet light emitted when a match or lighter is used to light the cigarette.

Effects of the Detectors

Cigarette smoke detectors are usually used as deterrents. Many high schools use them to cut down on teen smoking in bathrooms and even outside in covered areas. Businesses use them to the same end in employee and customer washrooms. Eliminating the option of smoking inside can help lower insurance costs and cut down on fire risks dramatically.

Misconceptions Regarding Smoke Alarms

Many people think that their standard smoke alarms will sense the presence of cigarette smoke. After all, sometimes they even go off before anything has burned on the stove! However, smoke alarms are generally not sensitive enough to detect cigarette smoke reliably, and a smoke alarm will not consistently indicate the presence of cigarette smoke in a room.

Warnings About Smoking Indoors

Obviously, we all know that smoking is bad for you. However, if people choose to smoke anyway, that is their decision and they have a right to impact their health in whatever legal ways they wish. However, smoking indoors is a serious health and safety risk for everyone involved. Not only are the odds of a fire much greater when cigarette smoking is allowed inside, but second hand smoke can cause serious health complaints for smokers and non-smokers.

Using a cigarette smoke detector or air quality monitor can help you cut down on and even eliminate these issues. It keeps your home smelling cleaner and fresher, without the lingering scent or yellow stains left behind by tobacco smoke. It can also inform you if someone else has been smoking in your no-smoking home or apartment, which can affect your lease should your landlord discover that someone has been smoking on the property.