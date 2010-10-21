How to Replace Batteries in a Sentry Safe

Image Credit: Dzmitrock87/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Your digital Sentry safe relies on well-charged batteries to power the keypad and to let you inside the unit. If your batteries run low or die, some Sentry safe models are more difficult to open. Battery locations vary in different models of Sentry safes, so it's important to know what type you have and where the battery compartment is located. Once you know the location, changing batteries before they die is quick and easy.

What Type of Batteries to Use in a Sentry Safe

Sentry recommends using fresh alkaline batteries for safes. Most models use four AA batteries to power the electronic lock. Avoid rechargeable and lithium batteries, which don't always work well in electronic safes. Don't mix old and new batteries and use all of the same brand of batteries for best results. Replace all batteries at once when your safe needs new ones.

How Often to Change Batteries in Sentry Safe

Batteries in an electronic safe can last up to two years, but it's better to change the batteries before they die. You might also need to change the batteries sooner if you open the safe frequently. Aim to change the batteries at least once per year and more often if you access the safe on a regular basis.

Some electronic Sentry safes give you a warning if the battery is getting low. Change the batteries as soon as you notice this indicator to prevent the batteries from dying. It's easy to change dead batteries on models with exterior compartments, but some Sentry safes have the batteries inside the safe, which makes it more difficult. If your batteries die completely, the Sentry safe will save your combination, so you can still enter it once you replace the batteries.

How to Find the Battery Compartment in a Sentry Safe

Battery Compartment Below Keypad

Many Sentry electronic safes have a battery compartment located just below the keypad, giving you easy access for battery changes. A paper clip inserted into the hole on the battery compartment cover lets you easily slide open the compartment and remove the battery holder. After replacing the batteries, put the holder back in place and slide the cover closed.

Battery Compartment Behind Keypad

Other Sentry safe models place the battery compartment directly behind the keypad. Models beginning with these letter combinations use a twist-off method:

CS

CSW

DA

DS

KS

KSW

MS

MSW

OA

OS

After removing the shipping screw if one is present, simply twist the electronic lock clockwise to take it off. This reveals the battery compartment, allowing for a quick change before putting the lock back on and turning it counterclockwise.

Models beginning with these character combinations have a battery drawer on the right side of the lock.

SFW082B, E, F, G

SFW123B, E, F, G

SFW205B, E, F, G

STW123G

STW205G

Pull out the battery drawer, change the batteries and slide the drawer back into the lock.

Battery Compartment Inside Door

Some Sentry models require you to open the door to change the safe batteries since the compartment is inside the safe. This includes models starting with:

SFW123T, U

SFW205T, U

Open the safe and remove the battery compartment on the inside of the door to change the batteries.

If the batteries are too low to open the door using the keypad, these models have a battery auxiliary override option. The side of the lock features a silicone cap that you can open. Slide in a 9-volt battery to power the lock. When the lock chirps three times, touch the center to wake it and enter the code to open the safe.

Other models with the battery compartment inside the safe require an override key to open it if the batteries die. Insert the key and turn it to open the safe without entering the combination. This reveals the inner battery compartment and allows you to change the batteries.