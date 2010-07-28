How to Program a HomeLink Gate Opener

Image Credit: Everyday better to do everything you love/iStock/GettyImages

If your car is HomeLink enabled, you can program it to open your gate. To do so, you should first remove any objects around your gate so they don't interfere with the programming. Park your car close to the gate and make sure you have a fresh battery in the gate's remote control.

Some parts of the process are time-sensitive, so familiarize yourself with your HomeLink buttons before you begin. These buttons are found on your visor, rearview mirror, or overhead console depending on the vehicle.

How to Program a New HomeLink System

There are two different HomeLink systems, one of which is called a rolling code system. The programming process for both begins the same way, but there are a few added steps to the rolling code system. The extra steps will require you to get out of your vehicle and then return to it quickly during programming.

Note too that you may need help programming your gate. If the gate you wish to program is a community gate, you'll need the help of the maintenance staff. You may or may not be able to program the gate on your own with a basic system, but a rolling code system will absolutely require a little help.

Turn on the ignition in your car.



Position the remote control for your gate 1 to 3 inches away from the HomeLink buttons in your car.



Press the button on your gate control and the HomeLink control button at the same time. Continue simultaneously pressing and releasing these two buttons every two seconds until the light on the HomeLink panel stops flashing and stays on. Your HomeLink is now programmed.



Push the HomeLink control button twice to activate the programming. HomeLink should now be able to open your gate. If it does not or if the light on your HomeLink system is blinking rapidly, there are a few more steps you need to follow.



Walk to the control box on your gate and press the "learn" or "smart" button once.



Return to your car within 60 seconds and press the HomeLink "control" button three times.



How to Reset a Button on Your System

You can program your HomeLink system to perform more than one task. You can, for example, program it to open your gate and your garage door. At some point in time, you may wish to reset your HomeLink button configuration. It may also be necessary to reprogram a button if you get a new gate or garage door opener. Fortunately, you can do this without disturbing all of your previous programming.

Park your car near the gate and leave the ignition turned on.



Press the HomeLink "control" button you wish to reprogram and hold it for 20 seconds. The indicator light on the HomeLink panel will start to flash slowly.



Keep pressing the HomeLink "control" panel while bringing the remote control for your gate within 1 to 3 inches of the console.



Press and release the button on your gate remote once every two seconds while continuing to hold down the HomeLink "control" button. Repeat the process until the light on your HomeLink unit stops flashing and stays on or flashes quickly.



Depress the HomeLink "control" key twice if the console light is solid. It should now control your gate. If not, you've again encountered a rolling code system and need to take a few extra steps.



Locate the "learn" button on your gate's control motor. Press it once and then return to your car within 30 seconds.



Press and release the HomeLink "control" button three times.



How to Erase the Programming

If at some point you sell your car, it's important that you erase the programming information in your HomeLink system. If you fail to do so, the new owner of your car can open your gate or garage door. Erasing the programming also gives the car's new owner a fresh start for programming his own gate or garage door.

Turn on the ignition in your car.



Press the two outermost buttons on your HomeLink console at the same time.



Keep the buttons depressed until the indicator light goes from solid to flashing. This will take about 10 seconds.

