Warnings Signs Before an Electrical Fire

Many homeowners do not recognize signs of an electrical fire.

Most people think of house fires as starting with things such as sputtering grease or overturned candles. However, the electrical wires in your house may also start a fire by arcing. Arcing occurs when there is a break in an electrical circuit, causing the current to jump across the gap, producing sparks and high heat. A fire results if these sparks connect with surrounding combustible materials. It is important to recognize warning signs of electrical fires to keep yourself and your home safe.

Flickering or Dimming Lights

Flickering or dimming lights often indicate one or more poor connections in your home's electrical system. At these spots, arcing may produce heat that can then ignite combustible materials. Since wiring is inside your home's walls, there are a number of materials that can catch fire, such as wallboard and wood framing. If you notice your lights flickering and dimming, make a note of where it is occurring and contact a professional.

Blown Fuses and Tripped Circuit Breakers

An occasional blown fuse or tripped breaker is normal. If it is repeatedly happening, it may indicate an electrical problem such as a short circuit. A short circuit means an improper connection between wires is causing a large flow of electrical current. This current is at an unsafe level and trips the breaker and blows fuses, shutting down that flow of electricity. Short circuits potentially lead to arcing, producing high heat that starts fires.

It is a good idea to get a licensed electrician to look at the wiring if you are having these problems. Another safety measure is to make sure to replace blown fuses with those of the proper size.

Outlets Emitting Heat or Smell

Overloading an outlet causes too much heat in one location and can cause a fire. Some examples of this are running too many cords in one outlet or using an extension cord instead of an outlet. If your outlet emits a burning smell or is hot when you touch it, it could indicate there is a danger of electrical fire.

Make sure that the proper number of plugs are being used in each outlet. As an added precaution, do not run any power cords under combustible materials such as rugs or bedding. Make sure that all of your plugs fit into the outlets tightly to prevent excess heat.