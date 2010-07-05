How to Install Paneling to Drywall

Step 4

Trim the top and bottom of the first panel to leave a 1/4-inch gap between the ceiling and the floor. Turn the panel face down when trimming with a circular saw or saber saw. When using a table saw, trim with the panel face up. The blade should cut into the finished face of the paneling to prevent tear-out and chipping on the finished side of your panels. The gaps allow the panels to expand without buckling the walls during periods of high humidity. Cover the gaps with molding after all of your paneling is in place.